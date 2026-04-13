Jack Doohan’s father calls out Alpine for ‘unfair’ F1 treatment
Jack Doohan’s father calls out Alpine for ‘unfair’ F1 treatment
Jack Doohan was dropped from Alpine's F1 driver lineup
Mick Doohan, the father of sacked Alpine F1 star Jack Doohan, has spoken out against the team's treatment of his son, labelling it as 'unfair'.
Jack Doohan was part of Alpine's full-time F1 driver lineup for just seven races, brought in early to replace Esteban Ocon at the 2024 season finale, only to be sacked after the sixth round of the 2025 campaign in Miami.
In the Aussie's place, Franco Colapinto was promoted up to the full-time position having waited in the wings as a reserve driver for the Enstone-based squad since departing Williams.
But neither Doohan or Colapinto managed to make much of an impact after being made Pierre Gasly's team-mate last season.
In fact, the duo were the only drivers on the grid to pick up zero points in 2025, something that reflects poorly on Colapinto given he had three-times as many races to finish in the top 10 as Doohan did before he was cruelly dropped.
Doohan's short stint as an F1 driver was far from easy. The 23-year-old even revealed during the latest season of hit docuseries Drive to Survive that he was sent scary threats from 'fans' of the sport ahead of last year's Miami GP, telling Netflix cameras: "I got serious death threats...saying they’re going to kill me here, if I’m not out of the car."
F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin star handed dozen penalties, team swap put on hold
Mick Doohan delivers Alpine F1 'contract' dig
Thankfully, Doohan has now found a new home at Haas F1 team, where he now acts as a reserve driver for 2026.
But Jack’s father, and motorsport legend in his own right Mick Doohan, isn't ready to forgive Alpine for how they treated his son, making his view on the matter clear in a recent interview with MARCA.
The Spanish publication reported that the five-time 500cc motorcycle world champion didn’t want to and seemingly wasn't allowed to say much on Jack's time at Alpine so as not to harm his son’s prospects in the sport.
But Mick did tell MARCA: "Honestly, I can’t comment on that. But I think it was unfair. It was unfair from the start.
"They replaced a driver before the season had even begun. And, basically, that was it.
"My son had a long-term contract; he’d been the first junior driver to join Alpine. It was clear, for reasons I can’t disclose, that they took a different direction. And that’s all there is to it."
What's next for Jack Doohan in F1?
Much like they did with Ocon, Haas have now scooped up Doohan from the wreckage of his negative Alpine experience and handed him an F1 lifeline as a reserve driver.
At the time of his signing, the Aussie driver said he was 'grateful' for the opportunity and looked forward to a season of collaboration, with team principal Ayao Komatsu pointing out the 'strength of his racing resume'.
So what does the future of his F1 career look like? According to Mick, Jack is keeping his options open and hoping that Haas will be better at committing to him than Alpine were.
"Look, Jack is a strong young man and his plan is… He’s currently racing in Barcelona in a racing car. He’s now with Haas F1 as a reserve driver, looking to secure a seat and, perhaps, with a team that’s more committed to contracts," the 60-year-old concluded.
And who knows, perhaps a position at Haas will become available sooner rather than later should Ferrari wish to snap up Ollie Bearman in the event of Lewis Hamilton's retirement.
READ MORE: F1 in April - Six crucial dates for your diary
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Toto Wolff reveals the moment he 'fired' Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes
Sports Minister confident F1 track 'will return in 2027'... but it's not that simple
F1 legend admits Michael Schumacher crashed 'purposely' in season finale
Aston Martin's 2026 problems are so bad, F1 champion didn't believe them
Latest News
Female driver who 'impressed' Lewis Hamilton gives update on Mercedes F1 test
- 23 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Aston Martin star handed 12 penalties, team swap put on hold
- 1 hour ago
F1 insider claims Saudi Arabian Grand Prix could still take place in 2026
- 1 hour ago
Jack Doohan’s father calls out Alpine for ‘unfair’ F1 treatment
- 2 hours ago
Toto Wolff reveals the moment he 'fired' Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes
- 3 hours ago
Sports Minister confident F1 track 'will return in 2027'... but it's not that simple
- Today 12:59
Most read
FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict
- 26 march
F1 News Today: F1 teams head to Nurburgring as FIA approve new race
- 4 april
FIA approve new race after F1 cancellations
- 3 april
FIA announce replacement races after Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GP cancellations
- 9 april
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict after Max Verstappen incident at Japanese Grand Prix
- 27 march
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen withdraw help from F1 star
- 4 april