'I'm the guy': Hollywood A-lister tells Mercedes he can replace George Russell
'I'm the guy': Hollywood A-lister tells Mercedes he can replace George Russell
This may shock you...but it's not Brad Pitt
If you're a Mercedes F1 reserve driver then look away, because a Hollywood star has already volunteered themselves to replace George Russell, should the need arise.
Another race weekend, another hoard of celebrities ushered through the F1 paddock and at the most recent Japanese Grand Prix it was the turn of the 'Super Mario' cast.
A-list stars such as Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Pratt and Jack Black were all in attendance and treated to tip-top hospitality, with Taylor-Joy sharing enough tit-bits about Lewis Hamilton to sustain Team LH through the spring break.
Jack Black on the other hand, was...well...his usual buoyant self as he bounded about the paddock, eventually ending up back in the Mercedes garage to watch the race.
READ MORE: Why didn't F1 replace the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs?
Jack Black: 'I'm the guy'
In a bizarre crossover of worlds, where Black was joined by Charlie from 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia', Mercedes shared a video that included their celebrity lineup at Suzuka.
And it was here where Black volunteered himself as a replacement for Russell, should Mercedes need him of course.
Black was presented with Russell's helmet, over which a large amount of fuss and noise was made, and the actor said: "If you need to change driver, I'm the guy. I've got the helmet. I'm ready to go."
And given how the drivers have been talking about the 2026 cars, it seems like Jack Black could drive the W17 anyway.
When is the next F1 race?
We have a bit of a break between Japan and the next race in Miami after April's races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were cancelled with no replacements.
The Miami Grand Prix weekend starts on Friday, May 1 and lights out for Sunday's race on May 3 is at 16:00 (EDT) which is 21:00 BST.
F1 SCHEDULE: Every race date for 2026 plus TV details
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Daniel Ricciardo left questioning 'harsh' treatment after F1 retirement
Christian Horner named as Audi saviour as new door opens for F1 return
Max Verstappen WILL race this weekend after double F1 cancellation
Fernando Alonso gets new role with Aston Martin 'an all-time F1 flop' in 2026
Latest News
'I'm the guy': Hollywood A-lister tells Mercedes he can replace George Russell
- 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo left questioning 'harsh' treatment after F1 retirement
- 2 hours ago
Christian Horner named as Audi saviour as new door opens for F1 return
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen WILL race this weekend after double F1 cancellation
- 3 hours ago
Fernando Alonso gets new role with Aston Martin 'an all-time F1 flop' in 2026
- Yesterday 19:41
Lewis Hamilton answers F1 fan prayers as Kim Kardashian makes Ferrari debut
- Yesterday 18:54
Most read
FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict
- 26 march
F1 News Today: F1 teams head to Nurburgring as FIA approve new race
- 4 april
FIA president receives official letter from 20 drivers demanding change including former F1 stars
- 18 march
Max Verstappen disqualified from Nurburgring race hours after huge win
- 21 march
FIA approve new race after F1 cancellations
- 3 april
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Qualifying times and grid order
- 21 march