'I'm the guy': Hollywood A-lister tells Mercedes he can replace George Russell

This may shock you...but it's not Brad Pitt

If you're a Mercedes F1 reserve driver then look away, because a Hollywood star has already volunteered themselves to replace George Russell, should the need arise.

Another race weekend, another hoard of celebrities ushered through the F1 paddock and at the most recent Japanese Grand Prix it was the turn of the 'Super Mario' cast.

A-list stars such as Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Pratt and Jack Black were all in attendance and treated to tip-top hospitality, with Taylor-Joy sharing enough tit-bits about Lewis Hamilton to sustain Team LH through the spring break.

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Jack Black on the other hand, was...well...his usual buoyant self as he bounded about the paddock, eventually ending up back in the Mercedes garage to watch the race.

READ MORE: Why didn't F1 replace the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs?

Jack Black: 'I'm the guy'

In a bizarre crossover of worlds, where Black was joined by Charlie from 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia', Mercedes shared a video that included their celebrity lineup at Suzuka.

And it was here where Black volunteered himself as a replacement for Russell, should Mercedes need him of course.

Black was presented with Russell's helmet, over which a large amount of fuss and noise was made, and the actor said: "If you need to change driver, I'm the guy. I've got the helmet. I'm ready to go."

And given how the drivers have been talking about the 2026 cars, it seems like Jack Black could drive the W17 anyway.

When is the next F1 race?

We have a bit of a break between Japan and the next race in Miami after April's races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were cancelled with no replacements.

The Miami Grand Prix weekend starts on Friday, May 1 and lights out for Sunday's race on May 3 is at 16:00 (EDT) which is 21:00 BST.

F1 SCHEDULE: Every race date for 2026 plus TV details

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