Fernando Alonso says anybody could drive 2026 F1 cars, and that's really bad
Fernando Alonso says anybody could drive 2026 F1 cars, and that's really bad
Sassy Fernando is back (did he ever leave?)
Now Fernando Alonso has completed a grand prix, he's finally revealed what he thinks about the 2026 F1 cars...and it's not good.
The list of Formula 1's critics is growing longer than a tapas food order, with four-time champion Max Verstappen making headlines with his comments that the new cars are 'anti-racing'.
In qualifying, energy management has all but killed the challenge of a flat-out lap with the likes of Verstappen and Charles Leclerc lamenting that F1 is no longer on the limit.
Energy management has also caused trouble for drivers in the race, not just in regards to how they go racing, but also in relation to safety.
At the Japanese Grand Prix, Haas star Ollie Bearman, who was using boost mode, approached a slower Franco Colapinto who was recovering energy, with the closing speed between the two cars being 50kph. Bearman had to swerve off the track to avoid hitting the Alpine and suffered a 50G impact into the barriers as a result.
The incident has led to widespread condemnation from the drivers, including GPDA director Carlos Sainz, calling for changes from the FIA to prevent a similar incident happened in the future.
READ MORE: FIA approve new race after F1 cancellations
Alonso: Driver skill isn't needed anymore
Alonso predicted a Bearman-style crash ahead of Sunday's race at Suzuka, where he told Spanish broadcaster DAZN: "Overtaking these days is accidental. Suddenly, you find yourself with a higher battery than the car in front.
"You either crash into them or you overtake them. It’s an evasive manoeuvre, not an overtake."
Speaking after the race, Alonso also reflected on the new way of going racing after completing his first grand prix of the year, and said: "I already told you in Bahrain that the chef could drive the car through turns 10 and 11,"
"Perhaps not the chef himself, but I reckon at least 50 per cent of the team members could drive [these cars] at Suzuka. Because, as I’ve said a few times before, the fast corners now act as a recharging point for the car.
"You drive more slowly, recharge the battery on the fast sections, and then you have full power on the straight. So, in reality, the driver’s skill isn’t needed anymore. You just have to take your foot off the accelerator and recharge. So yes, there’s no longer any challenge on the fast corners."
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