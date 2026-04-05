Toto Wolff reveals Mercedes might be forced to implement F1 team orders

Three rounds into the 2026 F1 season and Mercedes are the clear favourites. But will it be Kimi Antonelli or George Russell who wins the title?

Mercedes are no strangers to having two drivers locking horns for the world title, with Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg causing a few extra grey hairs for Toto Wolff from 2014 until 2016.

Now, history seems to be repeating itself and Mercedes, the undisputed dominant team on the grid, have two drivers both capable of winning their first championship.

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Thus far it's advantage Antonelli who leads the drivers' standings after he secured back-to-back race wins in China and Japan, and Russell has been warned not to let his team-mate gain further confidence.

At present, it's a rather harmonious picture at Mercedes, after all they don't yet have to worry about any external threat from Ferrari or McLaren. However, as the season progresses this could all change.

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Will Mercedes have to think about team orders?

On June 1, the new rules regarding the geometric compression ratio will be brought in, where the 16:1 threshold must be met at ambient and high operating temperatures.

Alongside this, power unit rivals Ferrari could also receive Additional Upgrade and Development Opportunities (ADUO), which they hope will bring them closer to Mercedes.

While Mercedes are expected to remain strong, development over the season could mean that it's not just Russell and Antonelli fighting for race wins and that might pose a problem for their title campaign.

Just look at McLaren last year. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were largely undisturbed throughout their championship campaign until Max Verstappen nearly snatched victory from the red hot favourites.

To the bitter end, McLaren refused to force team orders upon their drivers and now Wolff has discussed whether choosing a number one driver is on the cards at Mercedes.

"We are three races in, the car is good, so we need to continue to do a job, our job, and give them tools with which they can continue to win and fight for the positions," Wolff told media.

"Then, towards the end of the season, we're going to see how the points fall and whether anything needs to be done.

"But at this stage, both are absolutely off the leash, as long as there is always a margin between the cars, we are fine."

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