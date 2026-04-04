EXCLUSIVE: Max Verstappen insider tells honest truth about F1 retirement

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

WATCH: Max Verstappen's former karting coach Dino Chiesa issues his verdict on whether or not Verstappen will stay in F1.

Chiesa is considered one of the best talent scouts around by karting and international motoring operators, and has collaborated with Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and, more recently, Kimi Antonelli as they begin their careers in racing.

In the below exclusive GPFans interview, Chiesa discusses:

- His pride in Antonelli and the impact this has had in Italy - How many years it takes for a rookie to become a well-rounded F1 racer - Verstappen's driving style - Do drivers change their driving style from their karting days when they progress? - Whether or not Verstappen will quit F1 after recent threats

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen announcement made, F1 team release huge statement

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