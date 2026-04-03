Daniel Ricciardo reveals what he did to F1 drivers he didn't like

Daniel Ricciardo has joked about how he used to be able to punish F1 drivers he wasn't necessarily on best terms with.

The Australian would famously celebrate his biggest moments with a 'shoey' – drinking out of his shoe, a tradition which divided opinion between those who thought 'hell yeah, dudes rock' and those who prefer their drinks to come without foot sweat and sock fluff.

In an extensive interview with Ford CEO Jim Farley, Ford ambassador Ricciardo admitted that the shoey had an unseen bonus. With fans clamouring to watch grown men drink from a shoe, he could peer pressure other drivers to get a mouthful of sweat-laced champagne on the podium.

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Possibly worse, not even their own sweat, if the former Red Bull man managed to get them to drink out of his own shoe.

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Ricciardo: Shoey put other drivers in a compromising spot

"Getting the other drivers to drink out of your shoe," he said. "That's cool. Especially if that other driver isn't your best friend, like they can't say no, otherwise they're going to get booed. So, you put them in a pretty compromising situation."

The eight-time race winner also explained the origin of the celebration and why he specifically adopted it, as a nod to his home country while he was away pursuing his racing career.

"When I did it a friend of mine did some history on it and I think it was initially a German thing or something. So I can't remember the exact shoey history, let's say. But it was, you know, a few of my friends in Australia doing it.

"There was a group of guys who called themselves the Mad Hueys, and they would just go on surf trips around the world and just drink out of their shoe. And I see it was my way of showing... I'd lived away from Australia for a long time, but it was my way of showing Australia that I'm still Australian."

Former Red Bull star 'relaxed F1's shoulders'

Ricciardo continued: "So, it was definitely some of that. I always tried in a way quite desperately to remain myself in a sport that was... these days it's changed, but I think definitely ten years ago it was still a little bit buttoned up and and I wanted to try and relax the shoulders of the sport.

"So I thought the shoey was... like if the sport hates it, at least my Aussie friends will give me some respect. But then I did it and I really didn't know how it was going to go down, I was like, 'it'll be a one-and-done thing'."

Asked if he was surprised by the reaction it got, he said: "Oh, yeah. Because a few months later, I remember I was at Singapore and I got a podium. And after I did the first one, I was like, 'okay, maybe this is something I just save for when I win, a really big occasion, not just a podium'.

"And if I chose not to do it on the podium. And the crowd, I heard some shoey chants and then there was some boos when I didn't do it. I was like, 'okay, they really want this'. So, I was just like, 'okay, all the podiums I get now, I just have to do it'."

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