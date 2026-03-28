Alonso to Mercedes? F1 team send wholesome new baby message to Aston Martin star

F1 star Fernando Alonso has, a few days after the birth of his first child, made reference to the new arrival on social media.

The Spaniard is generally private about his personal life, and has been especially so when it comes to his first child, so it was no great surprise that he has so far decided to forego posting baby pictures online, or gushing about his family.

It may, however, come as a surprise that his one and only acknowledgement of the child on Twitter came in the form of...retweeting a cheeky Mercedes post, congratulating the new father and sending a picture of a team-branded babysuit, adding 'We've got you covered'.

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That's it. None of the hundreds upon hundreds of well-wishes and congratulations, many of them from around the paddock. Not a post of his own. Not even his own team's post, captioned 'El Padre has arrived!'

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Alonso: A super happy, very special moment

The post was also the first shared on his page since a re-post of a Honda tweet from Australia at the start of the month, announcing that he would miss FP1 in Melbourne.

We're more than willing to put this all down to emotional exhaustion. Or, as may be the case, just flat-out Exhaustion Classic.

"I’m a little jet-lagged because I landed this morning, but here we are," he told DAZN after practice on Friday. "We just finished FP2, and in a few hours it’s time to sleep – I skipped the European night session."

Asked if becoming a father was as he expected, he said: "Well, you never really imagine anything specific. Things just happen as they happen, and there’s a bit of stress and worry about everything going well.

"Fortunately, it went well, both for the mum and the baby. A super happy, very special moment."

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