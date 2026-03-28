close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, China, 2026

Alonso to Mercedes? F1 team send wholesome new baby message to Aston Martin star

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, China, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Alonso to Mercedes? F1 team send wholesome new baby message to Aston Martin star

Alonso became a father this week

F1 star Fernando Alonso has, a few days after the birth of his first child, made reference to the new arrival on social media.

The Spaniard is generally private about his personal life, and has been especially so when it comes to his first child, so it was no great surprise that he has so far decided to forego posting baby pictures online, or gushing about his family.

It may, however, come as a surprise that his one and only acknowledgement of the child on Twitter came in the form of...retweeting a cheeky Mercedes post, congratulating the new father and sending a picture of a team-branded babysuit, adding 'We've got you covered'.

That's it. None of the hundreds upon hundreds of well-wishes and congratulations, many of them from around the paddock. Not a post of his own. Not even his own team's post, captioned 'El Padre has arrived!'

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen humiliated as Hamilton issued FIA warning

Alonso: A super happy, very special moment

The post was also the first shared on his page since a re-post of a Honda tweet from Australia at the start of the month, announcing that he would miss FP1 in Melbourne.

We're more than willing to put this all down to emotional exhaustion. Or, as may be the case, just flat-out Exhaustion Classic.

"I’m a little jet-lagged because I landed this morning, but here we are," he told DAZN after practice on Friday. "We just finished FP2, and in a few hours it’s time to sleep – I skipped the European night session."

Asked if becoming a father was as he expected, he said: "Well, you never really imagine anything specific. Things just happen as they happen, and there’s a bit of stress and worry about everything going well.

"Fortunately, it went well, both for the mum and the baby. A super happy, very special moment."

READ MORE: Verstappen suffers Red Bull humiliation at Japanese GP

Related

F1 Mercedes Fernando Alonso

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Aston Martin update roasted by F1 fans at Japanese Grand Prix - 'They have given up'

Aston Martin update roasted by F1 fans at Japanese Grand Prix - 'They have given up'

  • 6 minutes ago
Max Verstappen to quit F1? Dad Jos admits his biggest fear

Max Verstappen to quit F1? Dad Jos admits his biggest fear

  • 1 hour ago
Ferrari F1 star slams new regulations in qualifying rant: 'It's a f***ing joke!'

Ferrari F1 star slams new regulations in qualifying rant: 'It's a f***ing joke!'

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Mercedes on top as Audi stun rivals at Japanese Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Mercedes on top as Audi stun rivals at Japanese Grand Prix

  • Today 04:43
F1 Qualifying Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Qualifying Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • Yesterday 20:55
FIA take action on out of sorts Lewis Hamilton at Japanese Grand Prix

FIA take action on out of sorts Lewis Hamilton at Japanese Grand Prix

  • Today 09:15

Just in

13:21
Aston Martin update roasted by F1 fans at Japanese Grand Prix - 'They have given up'
11:55
Max Verstappen to quit F1? Dad Jos admits his biggest fear
10:56
Ferrari F1 star slams new regulations in qualifying rant: 'It's a f***ing joke!'
09:58
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen humiliated as Lewis Hamilton issued FIA warning
09:15
FIA take action on out of sorts Lewis Hamilton at Japanese Grand Prix
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Max Verstappen to quit F1? Dad Jos admits his biggest fear Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen to quit F1? Dad Jos admits his biggest fear

1 hour ago
Ferrari F1 star slams new regulations in qualifying rant: 'It's a f***ing joke!' F1 News & Gossip

Ferrari F1 star slams new regulations in qualifying rant: 'It's a f***ing joke!'

2 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Mercedes on pole as Lewis Hamilton loses out at Japanese Grand Prix Japanese Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: Mercedes on pole as Lewis Hamilton loses out at Japanese Grand Prix

Today 08:05
Max Verstappen suffers Red Bull humiliation at Japanese Grand Prix Japanese Grand Prix Qualifying

Max Verstappen suffers Red Bull humiliation at Japanese Grand Prix

Today 07:58
Ontdek het op Google Play
x