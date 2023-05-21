Dan McCarthy

Sunday 21 May 2023 11:58 - Updated: 12:00

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has been backed to win an eighth world title by Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, who says he wants the Brit to stay in the sport "1,000 per cent".

Hamilton has struggled for form since the beginning of last season and the introduction of brand-new technical regulations which have completely changed the look and feel of an F1 car.

Mercedes have struggled to adapt and have been way off the pace of Red Bull, who have dominated since with Max Verstappen winning the title at a canter last year.

That has led to rumours surrounding Hamilton's departure from the sport with no new contract agreed at Mercedes, but Domenicali hopes that is not a sign of things to come.

"I’d like him to stay in the sport 100 per cent, 100 per cent, 1,000 per cent!" declared the Italian in an interview with the Mail on Sunday.

Hamilton's role is "bigger" than a world champion - Domenicali

Hamilton failed to win a race in 2022, the first time in his career he has gone a full calendar year without winning since his debut in the sport back in 2007.

The 38-year-old has been used to fighting at the front his whole career but has been forced to Verstappen and Sergio Perez zoom into the distance with Red Bull's car a class above the rest.

Mercedes find themselves in a battle for second in the constructors' title with Aston Martin and Ferrari, the former a surprise package in 2023.

Hamilton has been well off the pace of Verstappen

Yet despite falling from grace slightly, Hamilton remains the biggest global star and most iconic driver in the sport, as evidenced by his recent placing in the Forbes rich list.

And, Domenicali has backed him to win an eighth title which would put him in uncharted territory.

"He loves our sport," he added. "He has been in it since he was a child. Now his role in F1 is getting bigger than an F1 world champion, given the way he gets involved in a lot of things outside the sport and takes an active role in society. He takes us towards new dimensions.

"But his love is Formula 1, and, of course, he wants to achieve his dream of being the only driver to have won an eighth title."

