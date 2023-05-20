Wolff and Hamilton in 'UNCOMFORTABLE' Mercedes contract talks amid Ferrari rumours

Joe Ellis

Saturday 20 May 2023 21:41

Toto Wolff finds contract negotiations with Lewis Hamilton an extremely uncomfortable task in his role as the Mercedes team principal.

The seven-time world champion's contract is due to expire at the end of the 2023 season and he is yet to agree an extension with the Silver Arrows.

With his desire to remain in F1 still strong, rumours have been circulating that Ferrari could make a move to bring him to Maranello.

Wolff has categorically shut down those rumours but admitted that talks between the team and Hamilton were tough given their close relationship.

Lewis Hamilton's only F1 podium this season came at the Australian Grand Prix

Blood brothers

"These rumours (Hamilton moving to Ferrari) come up every two years when we have to sign a new contract," Wolff said to oe24. "But none of this is true. We discuss normally, without any time pressure.

"I said that too (negotiations being tough with Hamilton). It's just uncomfortable that two friends, two blood brothers who have been through thick and thin for ten years, suddenly have to discuss money.

"I'm firmly convinced that we'll find each other, there's not a millimetre of doubt for me.

"I can't imagine anything else (than Hamilton continuing to race). If we give Lewis a competitive car, he will win for a long time. Look at Tom Brady what he was still capable of in his 40s."

