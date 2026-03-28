Oscar Piastri blames 'mirror system' after being hit with FIA warning
Oscar Piastri blames 'mirror system' after being hit with FIA warning
The Australian was dinged for impeding at Suzuka
Oscar Piastri has been given an official warning by Japanese Grand Prix stewards over an incident that took place at Suzuka on Saturday.
The Australian driver was found to have impeded the Audi of Nico Hulkenberg in the final practice session of the weekend, but will not face a sporting penalty for the incident beyond his warning.
Interestingly, Piastri put some of the blame on the virtual mirrors used by F1 teams, claiming that although he relied on the virtual mirror just like last year, he misjudged how quickly the German driver would catch him.
That, in Piastri's view, is a result of the virtual mirror system's 'refresh rate' now being insufficient to cope with the significant difference in closing speeds between 2025 and 2026.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen humiliated as Hamilton issued FIA warning
FIA stewards issue Piastri impeding verdict
Following the FP3 incident, the FIA issued a decision document that stated: "The Driver of Car 81 [Piastri] explained that he heard the warning of Car 27’s approach and saw Car 27 [Hulkenberg] in his mirrors as Car 27 was exiting turn 14. He said that at that point Car 27 was so far back that he believed he had ample time to warm his tyres and get over to the left at the exit of turn 15 before Car 27 would reach him.
"He said that he was using full throttle on the long straight and his telemetry confirmed this. He said that he had misjudged the closing speed on Car 27’s approach (75kph).
"The driver explained that, as was his habit last year, he was placing significant reliance on the virtual mirror system. However, this incident had demonstrated to him that, in his view, the refresh rate of the virtual mirror is insufficient to give a reliable warning to the Driver of the significant closing speeds of the 2026 cars. Nonetheless, he accepted that car 27 was unnecessarily impeded."
Interestingly, Saturday's incident was not the first time that possible flaws with the virtual mirror have been raised in meetings with the stewards.
Sergio Perez, notably, had no punishment laid at his feet for cutting into Alex Albon in FP1 on Friday, in part due to his virtual mirror not working at the time.
When is the Japanese Grand Prix?
The Japanese Grand Prix returns before a long break in April following confirmation from F1 that both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs have been cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Lights out at Suzuka is today (Sunday, March 29, 2026), at 2pm local time (JST) at Suzuka International Circuit.
The clocks spring forward this weekend in the UK, on Sunday, March 29 at 2am UK time, meaning the UK will switch to BST rather than GMT.
READ MORE: FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 Race Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 3 hours ago
Toto Wolff gets into awkward interview with Sky Sports F1 pundit: 'We did a setup twerk'
- 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen summoned by Red Bull boss over incident with journalist at Japanese Grand Prix
- Today 17:59
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Fernando Alonso to retire on one condition as 'mental strain' takes its toll
F1 Race Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
What is ADUO? The FIA lifeline that could save F1 teams
The Ferrari 'conspiracy' at the Japanese Grand Prix that could worry Lewis Hamilton
Latest News
Oscar Piastri blames 'mirror system' after being hit with FIA warning
- 6 minutes ago
Max Verstappen reveals why he kicked out F1 journalist at Japanese Grand Prix
- 47 minutes ago
'It's better to quit': Will Max Verstappen take F1 icon's advice?
- 1 hour ago
Lando Norris on brink of FIA penalty after Japanese Grand Prix disaster
- 1 hour ago
Toto Wolff on Mercedes rumours: Verstappen latest, 11-year deal for George Russell?
- 2 hours ago
Fernando Alonso to retire on one condition as 'mental strain' takes its toll
- 2 hours ago
Most read
Lewis Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari
- 14 march
FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict
- 26 march
FIA president receives official letter from 20 drivers demanding change including former F1 stars
- 18 march
Max Verstappen disqualified from Nurburgring race hours after huge win
- 21 march
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Qualifying times and grid order
- 21 march
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen left laughing as Mercedes announce new team principal role
- 21 march