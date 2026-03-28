Lewis Hamilton goes from Karate Kid to Samurai Warrior with Kill Bill guru

We'll just let you see it yourselves...

Lewis Hamilton has shared some pictures and video clips of an astonishing experience, as he makes the most of being in Japan for the grand prix this week.

The seven-time world champion went to a dojo to have a lesson with legendary samurai artist Tetsuro Shimaguchi – the man known for choreographing the famous sword fighting scenes in Kill Bill.

And yes, before you ask, that does mean that there are now pictures of Lewis Hamilton, barefoot and holding a katana. That has to be good news for at least one of you out there.

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The Brit posted some pictures and footage (plus a still of Uma Thurman as The Bride from Kill Bill) on his Instagram this week, accompanied by a lengthy caption about what the experience meant to him as someone who took up karate as a child to help handle bullies.

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Hamilton: Lesson took me back to childhood

"Back in the dojo," Hamilton wrote. "So unreal to have a lesson with Tetsuro Shimaguchi, a legendary samurai artist. He choreographed all the sword fighting scenes in Kill Bill which is mad. One of my favourite films of all time.

"Our lesson took me way back and reminded me of when I did karate as a little kid. I first started having lessons to help me handle the bullies at school. It did more than teach me to defend myself, it instilled in me discipline, respect and humility.

"I took lessons every week for seven years and every class began with us kneeling and bowing to our sensei. I did the same yesterday to begin my lesson with Tetsuro.

"It’s amazing in life when you have these full circle moments. I didn’t understand why we had to bow when I was younger, but as I’ve grown up and learned to respect the tradition, I came to appreciate the beauty of the gesture. Thank you, Sensei, and thank you Tokyo for the beauty, culture and warm welcome."

The Ferrari star then touched further on just how much he had fallen in love with Japanese culture at Suzuka on Friday, telling Sky Sports F1: "There are so many elements of the culture [in Japan] that are important to me.

"When I come here, I try to learn more about it, and experience it.

"I love all the 'Kill Bill' [movies], so this time, I went and had this experience, which was incredible. It was one of the coolest experiences I've ever had, getting to wield a sword and learn some of the moves.

"One of my dreams is to have a Samurai sword from the movie. I've been trying to figure out who makes them.

"But Japan just has a lot to offer," the 41-year-old concluded.

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