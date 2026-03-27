F1 News Today: FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict as major changes revealed at Japanese Grand Prix
F1 News Today: FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict as major changes revealed at Japanese Grand Prix
All the latest news from the world of F1!
The stewarding panel at the Japanese Grand Prix has made a ruling on an incident involving Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at Suzuka.
Hamilton was summoned to see the stewards following FP1 on Friday at the Suzuka International Circuit.
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FIA confirm Red Bull F1 changes as Max Verstappen frustration boils over at Japanese Grand Prix
The FIA have confirmed the upgrades that Red Bull have brought to the F1 Japanese Grand Prix, as Max Verstappen's frustrations become clear to see.
The team have been struggling in the early weeks of the season, but are now set to have improvements made to their car.
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F1 Results Today: Japanese Grand Prix practice times and positions
McLaren look to have taken a step forward since their double DNS debacle in Shanghai, with a stunning result on Friday at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Oscar Piastri even managed to finish above George Russell and Kimi Antonelli!
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Fernando Alonso makes Japanese Grand Prix return after birth of first child
44-year-old F1 driver Fernando Alonso has become a father for the first time, with the wonderful news confirmed during the Japanese Grand Prix weekend.
Alonso had missed Thursday's media day, but returned to the Suzuka International Circuit beaming on Friday.
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What Max Verstappen needs to turn 2026 around: F1 champion’s brutal four-word advice for Red Bull
One-time F1 world champion Jenson Button has provided Red Bull and Max Verstappen with some blunt, arguably completely unhelpful advice.
The Brit was talking about Red Bull's early season struggles live on Sky Sports F1.
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