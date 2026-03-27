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Lewis Hamilton looks on with the Japan flag in the background

F1 Qualifying Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Lewis Hamilton looks on with the Japan flag in the background — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Qualifying Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Will Mercedes claim pole once again?

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

F1 qualifying for the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday, March 28) at the Suzuka International Circuit.

F1 heads to the iconic Suzuka International Circuit for round three of the 2026 season this weekend, with Mercedes looking to build on their early season dominance.

The Brackley-based outfit have secured one-twos in both qualifying sessions and grands prix so far in 2026, and are atop the early constructors' championship.

Mercedes' advantage is such that there has only been two challengers for pole position so far in 2026, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Will that impressive run continue? Or will Charles Leclerc or Lewis Hamilton be able to challenge their Mercedes rivals for pole?

And what of the McLarens, who have had a dismal start to the year, but saw Oscar Piastri top the timing screens in FP2 on Friday?

Here's how to watch qualifying, and what time it's on wherever you are in the world.

F1 RESULTS: Japanese Grand Prix practice times and positions

F1 Qualifying Times - 2026 Japanese Grand Prix

Following the third and final practice session on Saturday morning, the Suzuka International Circuit plays host to grand prix qualifying at 3pm local time (JST), or 6am GMT.

Find the session start time converted to your local time zone below:

Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, March 28, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (JST)15:00 Saturday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)06:00 Saturday
Central European Time (CET)07:00 Saturday
United States (ET)02:00 Saturday
United States (CT)01:00 Saturday
United States (PT)23:00 Friday
Brazil (BRT)03:00 Saturday
Australia (AWST)14:00 Saturday
Australia (ACDT)16:30 Saturday
Australia (AEDT)17:00 Saturday
Mexico (CST)00:00 Saturday
China (CST)14:00 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)08:00 Saturday
Egypt (EET)08:00 Saturday
India (IST)11:30 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)14:00 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)09:00 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)10:00 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)09:00 Saturday

How to watch the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

When do the clocks go forward in the UK?

The clocks go forward this weekend in the UK, on Sunday, March 29. This will happen at 2am UK time, and will mean that we are onto BST rather than GMT.

This means that although Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix is an hour earlier than qualifying local time at 2pm JST, both qualifying and the race will be on at 6am UK time.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen kicks out journalist as brutal Aston Martin timeline revealed

Sam Cook
Written by
Sam Cook - Digital Journalist
Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands.
View full biography

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