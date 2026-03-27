F1 Qualifying Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Qualifying Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Will Mercedes claim pole once again?
F1 qualifying for the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday, March 28) at the Suzuka International Circuit.
F1 heads to the iconic Suzuka International Circuit for round three of the 2026 season this weekend, with Mercedes looking to build on their early season dominance.
The Brackley-based outfit have secured one-twos in both qualifying sessions and grands prix so far in 2026, and are atop the early constructors' championship.
Mercedes' advantage is such that there has only been two challengers for pole position so far in 2026, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.
Will that impressive run continue? Or will Charles Leclerc or Lewis Hamilton be able to challenge their Mercedes rivals for pole?
And what of the McLarens, who have had a dismal start to the year, but saw Oscar Piastri top the timing screens in FP2 on Friday?
Here's how to watch qualifying, and what time it's on wherever you are in the world.
F1 RESULTS: Japanese Grand Prix practice times and positions
F1 Qualifying Times - 2026 Japanese Grand Prix
Following the third and final practice session on Saturday morning, the Suzuka International Circuit plays host to grand prix qualifying at 3pm local time (JST), or 6am GMT.
Find the session start time converted to your local time zone below:
Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Qualifying - Saturday, March 28, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (JST)
|15:00 Saturday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|06:00 Saturday
|Central European Time (CET)
|07:00 Saturday
|United States (ET)
|02:00 Saturday
|United States (CT)
|01:00 Saturday
|United States (PT)
|23:00 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|03:00 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|14:00 Saturday
|Australia (ACDT)
|16:30 Saturday
|Australia (AEDT)
|17:00 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|00:00 Saturday
|China (CST)
|14:00 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|08:00 Saturday
|Egypt (EET)
|08:00 Saturday
|India (IST)
|11:30 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|14:00 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|09:00 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|10:00 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|09:00 Saturday
How to watch the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
When do the clocks go forward in the UK?
The clocks go forward this weekend in the UK, on Sunday, March 29. This will happen at 2am UK time, and will mean that we are onto BST rather than GMT.
This means that although Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix is an hour earlier than qualifying local time at 2pm JST, both qualifying and the race will be on at 6am UK time.
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