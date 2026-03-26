How Adrian Newey and Christian Horner can still work together in F1
How Adrian Newey and Christian Horner can still work together in F1
Newey and Horner could be reunited once again
F1 stalwarts Christian Horner and Adrian Newey could once again reunite at Aston Martin a recent report has revealed.
After working together for nearly 20 years, the two went their separate ways when Newey announced his Red Bull exit in 2024 and subsequently joined Aston Martin. Horner was then sacked from Red Bull last year and since then, has been looking for a venture to catapult him back into the paddock.
Horner has been linked to just about every team on the grid, and has confirmed himself he's reached out to most of them; but the Aston Martin names continues to crop up.
Newey was formerly deemed to be an impediment to any Horner hire, but it appears Aston Martin's recent turmoil has set the stage for the former team principal to join the team.
READ MORE: Christian Horner and Mercedes face Alpine F1 move being hijacked by billionaire
As per Planet F1, they report that Horner remains a contender for a role at Aston Martin, and that Lawrence Stroll is eager to bring him on board in a CEO role, with equity.
It is believed that some degree of ownership in an F1 team is a requirement for Horner, who has also been linked to the purchase of a 24 per cent stake in the Alpine F1 team owned by Otro Capital.
The report also mentions that an alleged recent meeting between Horner and Stroll was inaccurate, but that isn't to say the two men aren't in regular contact and they still maintain a friendship.
So what about Newey then? The design legend's 'amenability to Horner’s potential arrival is said to be inconsistent', but there remains a possibility the pair could be reunited.
With rumours that Jonathan Wheatley is also in line for the team principal role at Aston Martin, could we see a Red Bull 2.0 start to form at the struggling Formula 1 team?
READ MORE: Lance Stroll's brutal Aston Martin F1 takedown: 'Worst piece of s*** I’ve ever driven'
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