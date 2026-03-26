Lewis Hamilton opens up about 'breaking F1 rules'

Lewis Hamilton recently revealed how he 'broke the F1 rules' to become the icon of the sport he is today.

The seven-time world champion isn't defined by his record-breaking success alone, and instead his racing prowess transcends into the celebrity genre - most recently evidenced by his rumoured romance with reality star Kim Kardashian.

Fashion too, is one of the champion's main occupations outside of racing. Only recently, Hamilton attended the opening of Ferrari Style's flagship store in Mayfair, wearing an all black custom design from the brand.

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It was at this opening on Bond Street that Hamilton delved into the secrets of his style, and how he went from your regular F1 team apparel to showcasing designers across the world.

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Hamilton: I had to break all the rules

Speaking to Esquire, Hamilton detailed his journey to becoming one of the best-dressed drivers in F1 and how he had to 'break the rules' to do so.

"To be a racing driver, you had to fit a certain shape: go to bed at 10pm, dress a certain way," Hamilton said.

"For most of my career, every driver arrived in team kits designed by people outside of fashion; the clothes were horrendous."

"I'd arrive and feel terrible wearing the same thing 180 days a year. I asked if I could show up in my own style and change into the kit later. It took a long time to get the bosses to agree. I basically had to break the rules."

Hamilton on breaking the norm

Hamilton also offered some insight into his upbringing, where in his youth he felt restricted and unable to adequately explore his interest in fashion.

He said: "I grew up in a household where no one was fashionable, and expressing yourself was never discussed. It was a product of feeling the need to be quiet and blend in.

"Being in an environment that wasn't diverse, you didn't want to stand out any more than you already did by being the only person of colour in the room."

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