John Elkann performs Lewis Hamilton U-turn in awkward meeting after Ferrari F1 outburst
John Elkann performs Lewis Hamilton U-turn in awkward meeting after Ferrari F1 outburst
Hamilton and the Ferrari president put their differences aside
Lewis Hamilton and John Elkann have made a public appearance just four months on from when the Ferrari chairman went nuclear on the team's F1 drivers.
Elkann drew the ire of the F1 community when he demanded Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc 'talk less' and focus on racing, after a disappointing season which, somehow, was nothing to do with the Ferrari team and car in his eyes.
Hamilton refused to rise to the bait at the time, however, instead claiming he has an 'amazing relationship' with Elkann.
Now it appears Hamilton and Elkann have put the past behind them as they reunited for the opening of the Ferrari Style store in Mayfair, London. Here, it seems Elkann did not mind that Hamilton wasn't entirely focused on racing and instead praised the 41-year-old.
In a rather awkward speech in which a drop of silence passed between the pair as Elkann was draped in a Ferrari sweater like a New England college student, the Ferrari president said: "'[Ferrari Style] unifies the United Kingdom and Ferrari, so being here with you [Lewis] makes it really special."
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What was the Ferrari Style event?
Hamilton and Elkann, alongside F1 Academy star Alba Larsen, were in attendance to celebrate the opening of Ferrari Style's flagship London store, situated on the corner of Old Bond Street and Piccadilly.
Ferrari Style itself is a luxury high-end brand, gradually establishing itself as a fashion house in its own right and was launched in 2021 under Rocco Iannone, Ferrari Lifestyle’s creative director.
The store is Ferrari's first lifestyle flagship outside of Italy, boasting Iannone's ready-to-wear collection and luxury products, rather than the racing team's merchandise.
Ferrari's store is housed in the former De Beers London jewellery store and is comprised of three floors, nestling in a prestigious neighbourhood which also includes Cartier, Prada and Tiffany & Co stores. The interior is influenced by Ferrari's Maranello factory and car design is also at the heart of their products.
Stationery sets are made using upcycled leather from the car interiors and there's even a nod to founder Enzo Ferrari in the purple ink of the Montblanc pens, his favourite colour apparently.
Hamilton himself wore an all black custom Ferrari Style ensemble to the opening, punctuated by a Prancing Horse broach on the lapel of his jacket.
The seven-time champion shared a series of snaps from the event to his social media page, and wrote: "Congrats to Rocco Iannone everyone involved in the opening. Great night, great vibe."
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