Ferrari confirm 2026 signing as racer set to compete in THREE series at once

Ferrari have confirmed that Danish racing driver Alba Larsen will represent the team during the 2026 F1 Academy season.

Since all 10 F1 teams have committed a car to the F1 Academy Ferrari have fielded Maya Weug, who narrowly lost the title to Doriane Pin this year.

The F1 Academy rules currently state that a driver can only compete in the series for two seasons, with the category a stepping stone at Formula 4 level to help women progress in motorsport.

Following the conclusion of the 2025 season, Weug took part in a GT3 test while Ferrari announced their new signing for 2026.

Alba Larsen will represent Ferrari in 2026, after signing with their driver academy in August, as the 17-year-old enters her second F1 Academy season following her first campaign in the Tommy Hilfiger sponsored MP Motorsport car.

The Danish driver will have a busy schedule in 2026 alongside F1 Academy, gaining experience in competitive feeder series such as the F4 UAE Championship and F4 British Championship.

Larsen to step up with Ferrari

Larsen finished the 2025 F1 Academy season seventh in the standings, earning 10 points finishes across the 14 rounds contested.

A first podium still eludes Larsen in the series, but her experience will give her the edge over her competitors as she continues her relationship with MP Motorsport.

Next year the series will once again feature on the F1 support series bill, with seven rounds in China, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Silverstone, Zandvoort, COTA and Las Vegas.

"Racing for Ferrari in F1 Academy is a dream come true," Larsen said.

"They’ve been my favourite team since I was a child and getting to wear red feels surreal and is an incredible honour. I’ve felt their support since FIA Girls on Track and now being part of the most iconic team in motorsport is a true honour.

"I’m ready to give everything I have for the Scuderia. Bet on red!"

