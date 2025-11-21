Lewis Hamilton reveals how he really feels about John Elkann

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his true feelings concerning Ferrari chairman John Elkann, a week later from his public outburst in the media.

The Ferrari chief didn’t reflect kindly on the F1 driver duo of Hamilton and Charles Leclerc following their double DNF at the Brazilian Grand Prix, praising the engineers at the team but stating the pair should ‘talk less’ and focus on driving.

Following the public dressing down, Elkann received criticism from F1 fans and pundits alike for destabilising unity at Ferrari and taking aim at two world class drivers.

Despite the SF-25’s clear flaws this season, Leclerc has managed to obtain seven podiums regardless and has been in the mix with Red Bull, Mercedes and McLaren on occasion, rubbishing Elkann's claims somewhat.

Both Hamilton and Leclerc presented a united front when they entered media day at the Las Vegas GP however, and the seven-time world champion revealed how he really felt about Elkann.

Hamilton addresses Elkann drama

According to Hamilton, the Brit has spoken with Elkann on several occasions since his comments to the media and praised the Italian’s passion for Ferrari.

"I know where John's intentions are. That's why I didn't take anything from the comment,” Hamilton said to the media in Las Vegas.

"We speak sometimes several times a week, so we have spoken several times since last week. It's all about bringing the team together and we are all really together. We are all deep in it.

"The passion just runs so deep. But I love that and I can never fault someone for having passion like that."

Reportedly it was Elkann who triggered talks with Hamilton over joining Ferrari, and what began as a blockbuster signing promising a return to title glory for both parties, has so far materialised in the champion’s worst ever F1 season.

With three rounds remaining of the 2025 F1 season, Hamilton is in danger of finishing without a single podium across the year, a contrast to the fanfare that heralded his arrival at Maranello in the winter.

