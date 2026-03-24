'Disrespectful': Max Verstappen told to stop punching down in F1 criticism
'Disrespectful': Max Verstappen told to stop punching down in F1 criticism
Formula E driver Pepe Marti was talking about comparisons
A new Formula E star has asked F1 drivers and teams to stop using the electric-powered racing series as a stick to beat their own new car designs with.
Pepe Marti jumped ship from F2 last year to make the move to Formula E and, while he admitted that his new series is some way from being as prestigious as F1, he warned against being disrespectful to the people who put in the work to keep it thriving.
Max Verstappen has been prominent among those, infamously calling the new generation of F1 racing 'Formula E on steroids'. Many in Formula E, like Marti, have bristled at the implication that being like their series is considered a disaster.
Marti did, however, admit that F1 seems to have lost some of its 'essence' early in the season, but urged fans to stay patient and trust the process.
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Marti: Nobody expected F1 to turn out like this
Speaking to Soy Motor, Marti said: “Alberto Longo put it best. He said: every championship has its own essence. And obviously Formula E is Formula E because it’s electric. And Formula 1 is Formula 1 because it has a history and a way of doing things. So, yes, it’s true that I think they’ve strayed a bit from the championship. I don’t think anyone expected it to turn out the way it has.”
"For example, in the case of comments from some teams or drivers, there’s no need to criticise another championship to compare it to the one you’re in. There are many people working in the Formula E championship who put in a huge amount of effort, hours and hard work.
"Although it is a championship that is taking small steps towards becoming a well-known and established series, and whilst it will obviously be very difficult to reach the level of Formula 1, I believe there is no need to be disrespectful in that regard.
"Formula 1 is losing some of its essence, but I also think people need to be more patient with it. The drivers first and foremost, and then the fans too, need to be more patient. Because in the first year of the V6 hybrid, everyone said it was rubbish, and in the end, last year, we had the fastest cars in history and they’re the same engines. You have to be patient.”
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