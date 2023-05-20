Team boss makes BOLD claim on Alonso after stunning start to 2023

Joe Ellis

Cyril Abiteboul believes Aston Martin F1 superstar Fernando Alonso is the most complete driver on earth.

The former Renault team principal never ended up working with the two-time world champion as he left the French team before Alonso joined and they became Alpine.

But the 45-year-old, who now runs Hynudai's manufacturer efforts in the World Rally Championship, still sees the Spaniard as the all-round package behind the wheel.

"Fernando needs no introduction," Abiteboul said to AS. "He is probably the most complete driver on earth and it is a joy to see him at the top of Formula 1 again."

Other candidates

F1 drivers are often considered the best of the best but they only ever race in F1. It's very rare to see them try their hand at something else.

Racers in other series, however, are often switching from one type of machinery to another or racing at very different types of circuit.

NASCAR driver Landon Cassill suggested that NASCAR drivers are the most versatile on the planet, branding F1 a "specialist" series in comparison.

To one extent, Cassill has a point because NASCAR races at short ovals, superspeedways, road courses, street courses and even a dirt oval at Bristol Motor Speedway.

F1, in comparison, only ever races at road and street courses and that's before you start on driving in different series.

NASCAR drivers are the most versatile professional racing drivers in the world. More surfaces, racing styles, track types, than any series.



F1 driver is a true specialist-focused on singular style of racing, while a modern Cup Series driver must be a jack of all trades. Discuss — landon cassill (@landoncassill) April 30, 2023

Kyle Larson, for example, is often seen racing midweek in sprint cars and midgets on short dirt ovals just to sharpen his skills and have some fun.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion will even attempt the Indianapolis 500 with McLaren in 2024 to prove his versatility across multiple disciplines.

Alonso may be one of the best drivers in the world and he has done it in the World Endurance Championship previously too but there is no way to categorically crown him the most complete driver on earth as Abiteboul has done.

