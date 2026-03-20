Aston Martin and Adrian Newey set for F1 cost cap boost after FIA twist
Aston Martin and Adrian Newey set for F1 cost cap boost after FIA twist
The FIA rules mean Aston Martin could have more to spend
The struggling Aston Martin team have been handed a boost by the cancellations of two F1 races in 2026.
Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have fallen off the 2026 F1 calendar, being cancelled due to the conflict in the Middle East.
That means that there are now only 22 race weekends scheduled for 2026, with the first two already having passed.
In both the Chinese and Australian Grands Prix, Aston Martin failed to have even one of their cars finish the race, and it's looking likely to be a difficult season for the Silverstone-based outfit amid their Honda power unit woes.
The team suffered a shortage of parts at the Australian GP, and are already scrambling to try and find solutions to their car's woeful performance.
But they may have now been handed a boost by FIA rules which state that the cost cap that was decided ahead of the start of the season is set out for '24 competitions or fewer', meaning it will not change despite the cancellation of the two races that were scheduled for April.
That number was set at $215million before the start of the season and will remain at that, with F1 journalist Matt Coch reporting that this means teams have an extra $1.8million per event to spend, great news for Aston Martin as they try and claw their way back into competitiveness.
The extra spend will not only help them and their managing technical partner Adrian Newey to bring upgrades to the car, but the cancellation of the two races will also help in their shortage of parts dilemma. Not to mention the extra five-week break in proceedings that there is now set to be after the Japanese GP.
READ MORE: Honda issue statement on Aston Martin 'excuse' after double DNF at Chinese Grand Prix
Are Aston Martin on the lookout for a new team principal?
When F1 does return in May for the Miami GP after that five-week break, Aston Martin may have a new team principal at the helm of their team.
Newey is understood to be leading the search for a full-time team boss so that he can switch his focus back to what he does best, designing cars.
Andreas Seidl, Gianpiero Lambiase and Christian Horner have all been mentioned in rumours about the top job at Aston Martin, after Andy Cowell was given the axe late last year and Newey took on the extra responsibilities for the early part of 2026.
Newey is the greatest F1 car designer of all time, with his car designs having claimed 26 world championships over the years, and Aston Martin allowing him to purely focus on car design can surely only be a good thing.
GPFans have contacted Aston Martin for comment on the rumours that Newey could be set to stand down from his team principal role.
READ MORE: Aston Martin replacing Adrian Newey as team principal the inevitable outcome
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey to step down at Aston Martin as legend 'chooses' his own replacement
- Today 07:15
Max Verstappen F1 ally 'approached by Aston Martin' in shocking twist over Adrian Newey replacement
- Yesterday 20:27
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Aston Martin and Adrian Newey set for F1 cost cap boost after FIA twist
Max Verstappen told to speak to F1 rivals after causing storm over new 2026 rules
Max Verstappen ally claims bad Red Bull start has triggered F1 champion's fury
Max Verstappen F1 ally 'approached by Aston Martin' in shocking twist over Adrian Newey replacement
Latest News
Iconic Ayrton Senna F1 car that he NEVER won a race in up for auction at £3.3m
- 53 minutes ago
Toto Wolff shares fresh concerns over Kimi Antonelli F1 mistakes after maiden win
- 2 hours ago
Aston Martin and Adrian Newey set for F1 cost cap boost after FIA twist
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen told to speak to F1 rivals after causing storm over new 2026 rules
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey to step down at Aston Martin as legend 'chooses' his own replacement
- Today 07:15
Max Verstappen ally claims bad Red Bull start has triggered F1 champion's fury
- Yesterday 22:55
Most read
Lewis Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari
- 14 march
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 7 march
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 7 march
FIA president receives official letter from 20 drivers demanding change including former F1 stars
- 18 march
FIA announce Mercedes penalty verdict after Chinese Grand Prix incident
- 13 march