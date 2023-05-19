Zhou reveals his current F1 INSPIRATION

Dan McCarthy

Alfa Romeo racer Zhou Guanyu says he is looking to follow the example Aston Martin have set as the Chinese driver seeks to climb back up the grid.

The Sauber team finished sixth in the Constructor's Championship last season with Valtteri Bottas adding some much-needed experience to the side to partner's Zhou's youth.

2023 has not gone according to plan though with both Bottas and Zhou recording only one points finish apiece.

Despite their poor form in the first five races, Zhou is still optimistic and is looking to one of their rivals as a source of inspiration going forward.

"Aston Martin has done a great job and of course that is what we want to do as well," the 23-year-ol told Racing News 365.

Aston Martin offer hope to mid-table pack

At the beginning of the season, very few expected Aston Martin to be where they are in the table but the combination of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll seems to have done the trick.

The Spaniard in particular has excelled with four podiums from five showing the two-time world champion has not lost his touch.

They are above Mercedes and Ferrari as a result, the two teams most expected to halt the dominance of Red Bull.

Zhou and team-mate Bottas are keen to achieve more

Zhou rates the job Aston Martin have done very highly and says that is what they are aiming to copy.

He continued: "They are now easily among the best three teams on the grid. So, we now have to keep working extremely hard and try to get back to where we were last year as soon as possible."

Alfa Romeo currently lie eighth in the table on six points from five races, and are above AlphaTauri and Williams.

