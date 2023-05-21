Ambitious Alonso ready to battle again for a third F1 title

Dan McCarthy

Sunday 21 May 2023 08:57

Fernando Alonso has refused to rule out the possibility of winning a third Drvier's Championship title following a fantastic start to his Aston Martin career.

The Spaniard, who won two titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006 looks rejuvenated after his off-season switch to Aston Martin from Alpine and is showing his true class.

Alonso has finished on the podium in four of the five races so far this season with Lawrence Stroll's team surpassing all their pre-season expectations.

Now, the 41-year-old has set his sights on the biggest prize of all telling the New York Times a third championship success is what he is looking out for.

“Winning a championship would be a perfect thing,” Alonso said.

Alonso keen to break records

Alonso is widely heralded as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of the 21st century and he has proven his worth in 2023 so far.

He has achieved a quartet of third-place finishes so far and helped guide Aston Martin to second in the Constructor's Championship ahead of Mercedes and Ferrari. Only runaway leaders Red Bull have outperformed them.

After several years in the F1 doldrums with McLaren and Alpine, Alonso has been revitalised and is rolling back the years to the mid-noughties.

Alonso has often found himself ahead of Ferrari and Mercedes

It was he who broke Michael Schumacher's streak of world titles with two for Renault, and another title win would smash the record for longest gap between two titles, which stands at seven years with Niki Lauda between 1977 and 1984.

Alonso is keen to show he still has another world championship within him as he also seeks to add to his 32 race wins.

"Winning the 33rd Grand Prix or fighting for a championship would add even more drama to the story," he added.

“If I win another championship all these years since my previous one, that would be unprecedented, that kind of distance between two championships. That is my goal at the moment."

