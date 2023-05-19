Vowles makes BIG prediction on Williams star's future

Dan McCarthy

Friday 19 May 2023 15:57

New Williams team principal James Vowles believes Logan Sargeant's results will improve when the F1 calendar heads to circuits he is familiar with.

Sargeant earned a drive with Williams following his exploits in Formula 2 last season where he finished fourth in the championship with two race wins.

His debut season in F1 has not yet gone to plan and he is one of only two drivers, along with fellow newbie Nyck De Vries, yet to score a point.

Despite his initial struggles, Vowles says he has been impressed with his general conduct and says Sargeant will improve when he returns to venues he has excelled at in the past.

“[He has] maturity beyond his years, a fire in his belly,” says Vowles, in an interview with the official F1 website. “Australia, a track he hasn’t been before – aside from having seen it on a sim – and that was OK. He was working his way to be better but it’s tough to do that.

Fine margins the difference for Sargeant

It has been a tough baptism for Sargeant so far with the Florida native sat pointless at the bottom of the standings.

He finished his first race 12th in Bahrain before a hat-trick of 16th was followed by a stone last 20th in his home race in Miami.

Sargeant has only made it out of Q1 once this year as he was 15th fastest in Azerbaijan, despite crashing in qualifying for the sprint race.

Sargeant learning the hard way

Vowles adds that Sargeant has remained a calm presence around the place and he has the capacity to get better.

“In Saudi, he had a time that would have put him through [in qualifying to Q2] save for a small mistake," he said. "Bahrain, you saw performances – even form testing from the outset. He’s been a cool cucumber from the get go.”

