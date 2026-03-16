Lewis Hamilton's team-mate says new regulations have blunted his biggest weapon
Lewis Hamilton's team-mate says new regulations have blunted his biggest weapon
Leclerc used to be top dog at Ferrari, here's how it can change in 2026
Lewis Hamilton may be firing on all cylinders in 2026, but his F1 team-mate at Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, believes his biggest weapon has been blunted thanks to the new rules.
Last year it was Leclerc who eclipsed Hamilton's performances, with the younger driver securing seven podiums while the champion failed to feature once in the top three.
Heading into the 2026 season, Leclerc was expected to maintain that advantage; but in reality Hamilton has been much closer to his team-mate, particularly in China.
The 2026 regulations were tipped to suit Hamilton's style, which proved to be true when he secured his first podium in red at the Chinese GP, after a thrilling battle with his team-mate out on track.
CHINESE GP RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton secures best Ferrari result, star takes historic win
Has Leclerc lost qualifying edge?
With the new cars, Leclerc may have lost one of his greatest weapons in his racing arsenal - his edge in qualifying.
Leclerc has 27 pole positions to his name, and is widely regarded as one of the best drivers over one lap. But, one feature of the new cars is preventing him from working his magic in the same way.
To maximise their energy on a qualifying lap, F1 drivers can no longer push flat out when fighting for pole position. Instead at some circuits, they have to harvest energy through super-clipping or lifting and coasting.
Leclerc argues that this way of driving rewards consistency over a lap instead of those who take risks, falling into the latter camp when it comes to his qualifying speed.
Speaking to the media in Shanghai, he explained: "I felt like in the past one of my strengths coming into Q3, I was just taking massive risks to get something out more.
"And, now when you do that, which I did yesterday, you start confusing the engine side of things, and you start losing a lot more than what you gain.
"So consistency pays off more, and today I felt like I just found my rhythm from Q1 to Q3, which is a bit less exciting for Q3 when you are in the car, because you can’t push like you want.
"At the end of the day it paid off because I’m closer to the guys in front. But it was not a crazy lap, unfortunately, but you cannot really achieve that anymore, I think."
READ MORE: McLaren F1 disaster as both drivers out of Chinese Grand Prix before start
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