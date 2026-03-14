F1 Odds: Chinese Grand Prix favourites and long shots as Lewis Hamilton roars back after ‘Macarena’ flop
F1 Odds: Chinese Grand Prix favourites and long shots as Lewis Hamilton roars back after ‘Macarena’ flop
Hamilton qualified in P3 for Sunday's big race
Mercedes are once again favourites to take victory in Sunday’s F1 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, but rule out Lewis Hamilton at your peril.
Hamilton had appeared cooked on Friday when Ferrari’s much-vaunted new ‘Macarena’ rear wing was ditched after just one practice session.
But on Saturday the seven-time world champion roared back in great style to first claim a podium in the Sprint race, and then qualify third for Sunday’s Grand Prix.
Hamilton was just 0.351 seconds behind the sport’s youngest ever pole sitter - 19-year-old Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli (7/4). He was also able to outqualify Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and is a 9/1 shot to win (Leclerc is 12s)
Despite claiming pole, Antonelli is not the favourite to win Sunday’s race, after team-mate George Russell endured a Q3 nightmare thanks to gearshift issues. Eventually he would manage just one flying lap, enough to take P2 and to head the race win market at 4/6.
It was another absolute nightmare day for four-time world champion Max Verstappen (66/1), who again struggled to get his Red Bull anywhere near the front of the pack. He eventually qualified in eighth, almost a second off the pace.
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Latest F1 Chinese Grand Prix Odds
At the time of writing (Saturday, March 14) the odds to win in Shanghai look like this, including implied win probability for each driver:
Driver
Odds
Win Probability
When did Lewis Hamilton last win a race?
Hamilton did win last year's Sprint in China, but obviously that was not an actual Grand Prix.
You have to go back to Belgium in the summer of 2024 (36 races ago) when Hamilton topped the podium after the disqualification of then Mercedes team-mate Russell at Spa.
When is the Chinese Grand Prix?
Lights out at Shanghai International Circuit will be at 7am UK time on Sunday March 15, which is 3am EST in the US. If you are watching on the West Coast, then things will get under way at midnight Saturday PST.
How to watch live
Sky Sports F1 will have the call in the UK, while Apple TV now has the right in the US.
If you are watching in the US, you can watch live on Sunday by accessing the seven-day free trial available to new Apple TV customers.
SPRINT RACE RESULTS: Hamilton survives safety car chaos for Chinese GP podium
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