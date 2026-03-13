Honda issue official statement as Aston Martin F1 nightmare continues
Honda issue official statement as Aston Martin F1 nightmare continues
There is huge embarrassment for the Japanese giant
Honda have issued an official statement at the Chinese Grand Prix as Aston Martin’s nightmare start to the 2026 F1 season continues.
The expensively-assembled team was expected to make a big leap forward this year after the signing of the sport’s foremost design genius Adrian Newey.
But that hope has been replaced by major embarrassment, with the car unable to complete a race due to huge power unit issues.
Newey’s bombshell announcement in Australia that drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll feared permanent nerve damage due to to vibrations from the power unit sent shockwaves through a stunned paddock.
The nightmare continues with power unit supplier Honda working around the clock in a bid to find solutions. Sadly though, it appears that will take a significant amount of time.
F1 HEADLINES: George Russell points finger at ‘selfish’ team as Mercedes handed FIA penalty verdict
Friday brought more misery for Aston Martin
Friday’s action at the Chinese Grand Prix brought little cheer for the team in green, with Alonso and Stroll finishing 18th and 20th respectively in Free Practice 1. Both were at least 3 seconds off the pace set by Mercedes.
Sprint Qualifying brought more of the same, with Alonso and Stroll qualifying P19 and P20 for Saturday’s 19-lap race at the Shanghai International Circuit.
The pressure on Honda to find solutions is immense, and the engine supplier issued a statement at the track on Friday to update on the latest situation.
Honda provide Aston Martin update
“Our target today was to build up more mileage in order to have additional learnings for the energy management strategy and the driveability at the Shanghai International Circuit,” it read.
“Another target was to look at performance for tomorrow’s Sprint race, so having a problem-free FP1 and Sprint qualifying was important for us to prepare the data settings for the rest of the weekend."
It has been a horrific month for the storied Japanese giant, with the brand set for its first annual loss in 70 years of business as a listed company, with a $15.7billion restructuring in their EV department partly to blame
F1 2026 Regulations: Every new rule and car change explained.
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 2 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Qualifying Results: Chinese Grand Prix times and grid positions
F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 ‘set to cancel’ 2026 races this weekend
F1 News Today: George Russell issues ‘selfish’ verdict as FIA decision announced on Max Verstappen incident
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Chinese Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 18 minutes ago
'Inspector Hamilton': F1 legend filmed investigating Mercedes at Chinese Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Honda issue official statement as Aston Martin F1 nightmare continues
- 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 2 hours ago
Fernando Alonso admits Aston Martin could be excluded from Chinese Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Mercedes F1 star injury revealed ahead of Chinese Grand Prix
- Today 19:15
Most read
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 7 march
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 7 march
Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage
- 5 march
Honda issue strong statement after Aston Martin DNF at F1 Australian Grand Prix
- 8 march
Where is Christian Horner? Australian Grand Prix goes ahead without former F1 Red Bull boss
- 6 march