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Lewis Hamilton inspecting Mercedes

'Inspector Hamilton': F1 legend filmed investigating Mercedes at Chinese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton inspecting Mercedes — Photo: © IMAGO x GPFans

'Inspector Hamilton': F1 legend filmed investigating Mercedes at Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari have a lot of time to make up in Shanghai

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

Lewis Hamilton was spotted taking an unusually detailed look at Mercedes’ W17 monster after Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying on Friday, and no wonder.

The seven-time world champion was left trailing in the wake of the mighty Silver Arrows as he qualified in P4 for Saturday's Sprint Race, a significant 0.641 seconds back.

Hamilton, who earlier this week had spoken about the advantage his old team has under the sport's sweeping new regulations, was clearly looking for potential clues.

F1 HEADLINES: George Russell points finger at ‘selfish’ team as Mercedes handed FIA penalty verdict

Inspector Hamilton puts Merc under microscope

He spent a good amount of time scouring the Mercedes for potential clues, leading the official F1 X account to share a video with the caption: "Nothing to see here! Just Inspector Hamilton taking a peep at the Mercedes".

The gap to Mercedes must be a bitter pill for Hamilton to swallow, after he came into the new season refreshed and full of hope after miserable debut year at Ferrari in 2025.

He also had the disappointment of that radical 'Macarena' rear wing being ditched after one practice session on Friday. Ferrari reverted to their previous design for Sprint Qualifying.

Hamilton has previously questioned why there is a difference of about two-tenths per sector to Mercedes solely based on power, and he has urged the FIA to look into the matter, though nothing has come of it so far.

Why are Mercedes so fast in 2026?

This, allegedly, all comes back to the power unit. Ferrari are pretty strong through corners BUT the Mercedes power unit is just unbeatable right now.

Of course much of the talk is about engine compression ratio, and an alleged trick that Mercedes have found to destroy their rivals.

As of now they appear to be uncatchable and we should prepare for another 1-2 in Shanghai on Sunday. The only question is will be George Russell or Kimi Antonelli topping the podium?

READ MORE: FIA announce Mercedes penalty verdict after Chinese Grand Prix incident

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Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Mercedes Chinese Grand Prix

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