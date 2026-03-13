F1 Sprint Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream

Here's how to watch the first sprint race of the 2026 F1 season

The first sprint race of the F1 2026 season takes place today (Saturday, March 14) at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Mercedes quickly emerged as the team to beat last time out in Melbourne, with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli securing a one-two at the season-opening race.

The pair were once again on top form at the Chinese Grand Prix, quick enough for a front row lock out for Saturday's sprint race.

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However, Ferrari's rapid starts off the line could once again play into their favour, especially over the shorter race format.

Lewis Hamilton is starting fourth, with Charles Leclerc down in sixth. World champion Lando Norris rounds out the top three in his McLaren.

Here's how you can watch the unfolding action on Saturday in Shanghai, wherever you are in the world.

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F1 Sprint Race Times - 2026 Chinese Grand Prix

The sprint race at the F1 2026 Chinese GP takes place today (Saturday, March 14) at 11:00 local time (CST), which is 03:00 GMT.

Find the sprint race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Chinese Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Sprint Race - Saturday, March 14, 2026

Location Time Local time (CST) 11:00 Saturday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 03:00 Saturday Central European Time (CET) 04:00 Saturday United States (ET) 23:00 Friday United States (CT) 22:00 Friday United States (PT) 20:00 Friday Brazil (BRT) 00:00 Saturday Australia (AEDT) 14:00 Saturday Australia (AWST) 11:00 Saturday Australia (ACT) 13:30 Saturday Mexico (CST) 21:00 Friday Japan (JST) 12:00 Saturday South Africa (SAST) 05:00 Saturday Egypt (EET) 05:00 Saturday India (IST) 08:30 Saturday Singapore (SGT) 11:00 Saturday Turkey (TRT) 06:00 Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 07:00 Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 06:00 Saturday

How to watch the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix sprint race live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in around the world:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - F1 fans in the US can access a 7-day free trial to the coverage on Apple TV, which now has rights instead of ESPN from 2026 onwards.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F1 fans fume over TV broadcast change for 2026 season

Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

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