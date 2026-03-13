F1 Sprint Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Sprint Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream
Here's how to watch the first sprint race of the 2026 F1 season
The first sprint race of the F1 2026 season takes place today (Saturday, March 14) at the Shanghai International Circuit.
Mercedes quickly emerged as the team to beat last time out in Melbourne, with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli securing a one-two at the season-opening race.
The pair were once again on top form at the Chinese Grand Prix, quick enough for a front row lock out for Saturday's sprint race.
However, Ferrari's rapid starts off the line could once again play into their favour, especially over the shorter race format.
Lewis Hamilton is starting fourth, with Charles Leclerc down in sixth. World champion Lando Norris rounds out the top three in his McLaren.
Here's how you can watch the unfolding action on Saturday in Shanghai, wherever you are in the world.
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F1 Sprint Race Times - 2026 Chinese Grand Prix
The sprint race at the F1 2026 Chinese GP takes place today (Saturday, March 14) at 11:00 local time (CST), which is 03:00 GMT.
Find the sprint race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Chinese Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Sprint Race - Saturday, March 14, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CST)
|11:00 Saturday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|03:00 Saturday
|Central European Time (CET)
|04:00 Saturday
|United States (ET)
|23:00 Friday
|United States (CT)
|22:00 Friday
|United States (PT)
|20:00 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|00:00 Saturday
|Australia (AEDT)
|14:00 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|11:00 Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|13:30 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|21:00 Friday
|Japan (JST)
|12:00 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|05:00 Saturday
|Egypt (EET)
|05:00 Saturday
|India (IST)
|08:30 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|11:00 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|06:00 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|07:00 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|06:00 Saturday
How to watch the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix sprint race live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in around the world:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - F1 fans in the US can access a 7-day free trial to the coverage on Apple TV, which now has rights instead of ESPN from 2026 onwards.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: F1 fans fume over TV broadcast change for 2026 season
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