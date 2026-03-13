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Hamilton, Ferrari, China

F1 Sprint Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream

Hamilton, Ferrari, China — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Sprint Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream

Here's how to watch the first sprint race of the 2026 F1 season

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

The first sprint race of the F1 2026 season takes place today (Saturday, March 14) at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Mercedes quickly emerged as the team to beat last time out in Melbourne, with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli securing a one-two at the season-opening race.

The pair were once again on top form at the Chinese Grand Prix, quick enough for a front row lock out for Saturday's sprint race.

However, Ferrari's rapid starts off the line could once again play into their favour, especially over the shorter race format.

Lewis Hamilton is starting fourth, with Charles Leclerc down in sixth. World champion Lando Norris rounds out the top three in his McLaren.

Here's how you can watch the unfolding action on Saturday in Shanghai, wherever you are in the world.

Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.

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F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin short on parts as Alonso preps for Chinese GP nightmare

F1 Sprint Race Times - 2026 Chinese Grand Prix

The sprint race at the F1 2026 Chinese GP takes place today (Saturday, March 14) at 11:00 local time (CST), which is 03:00 GMT.

Find the sprint race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Chinese Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Sprint Race - Saturday, March 14, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CST)11:00 Saturday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)03:00 Saturday
Central European Time (CET)04:00 Saturday
United States (ET)23:00 Friday
United States (CT)22:00 Friday
United States (PT)20:00 Friday
Brazil (BRT)00:00 Saturday
Australia (AEDT)14:00 Saturday
Australia (AWST)11:00 Saturday
Australia (ACT)13:30 Saturday
Mexico (CST)21:00 Friday
Japan (JST)12:00 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)05:00 Saturday
Egypt (EET)05:00 Saturday
India (IST)08:30 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)11:00 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)06:00 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)07:00 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)06:00 Saturday

How to watch the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix sprint race live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in around the world:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - F1 fans in the US can access a 7-day free trial to the coverage on Apple TV, which now has rights instead of ESPN from 2026 onwards.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F1 fans fume over TV broadcast change for 2026 season

Sheona Mountford
Written by
Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist
Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it.
View full biography

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