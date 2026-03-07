Huge crash causes major delay at Australian Grand Prix
Huge crash causes major delay at Australian Grand Prix
The schedule got impacted...but not as hard as the barrier
F1 practice was delayed on Saturday in Melbourne, after a dramatic crash in the earlier Formula 3 sprint race.
That sprint race was red flagged at less than half distance after the crash, where both drivers involved walked away from unharmed, but that still didn't give race officials enough time to get the barriers back in shape before FP3.
An initial delay of 15 minutes was announced for the start of the final practice session, extended to 20 in order to fully repair the barriers.
As for the crash itself, it involved two team-mates coming together at high speed at Turn 6, having already nearly come together just moments before.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton's new race engineer spotted in Melbourne
Team-mates fume after F3 crash
Australian James Wharton and New Zealand's Louis Sharp, both racing for Prema, had bumped into each other through Turn 5 – with Sharp being forced off the track as Wharton's back end stepped out – before meeting in much more spectacular fashion into Turn 6.
Sharp's views on the incident were pretty clear, calling his team-mate and fellow antipodean a 'f*****g idiot' on the radio.
The Melbourne barriers took another battering just an hour or so later when Kimi Antonelli lost control of his (significantly larger) car in Turn 2 at the end of the delayed FP3 session.
The young Italian driver lost it on the kerb at the Albert Park circuit and hit the wall hard, damaging all four corners of his car and leaving his mechanics a huge job to make repairs before the afternoon's qualifying session.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton avoids major crash as McLaren star tops day one of 2026 season
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 2026 Regulations Explained: Every new rule, car change and key questions answered
F1 Qualifying explained: The new rules for 2026
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams
F1 Explained: What is the 107% rule and will it KO Aston Martin at Australian Grand Prix?
Latest News
FIA announce Red Bull curfew breach at Australian Grand Prix
- 4 minutes ago
Huge crash causes major delay at Australian Grand Prix
- 52 minutes ago
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix FREE
- 1 hour ago
Lance Stroll learns Australian GP fate as FIA announce 107% ruling
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen suffers injury scare after Australian Grand Prix crash
- 2 hours ago
Most read
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage
- 5 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- Today 07:25
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams
- Yesterday 08:30
Sky F1 presenter confirms TV return after surgery which included having voice box removed
- 2 march
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton shocked as Christian Horner reveals Toto Wolff message
- 2 march