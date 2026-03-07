Made in Australia, majestic in Monaco: The dress that stole F1's wedding of the year

The dress that defined Gen Z's royal wedding was made in Australia

Paris, Milan, New York and London may be the so-called fashion capitals of the world, but the F1 wedding of the year showcased the exquisite work of one Australian couture house.

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc tied the knot with his partner Alexandra Saint Mleux just days before the season opening Australian Grand Prix, with a lavish civil ceremony in Monaco.

The pair was initially seen driving through Monte Carlo in a a vintage 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, before confirming their marriage on Instagram with a series of gorgeous Instagram posts and nostalgia inducing video from the ceremony.

All eyes were on Gen Z's Princess Grace — known for her paddock style which never misses — and her eagerly anticipated wedding look. Saint Mleux (now Leclerc) did not disappoint, wearing a French Chantilly lace fishtail gown with a scalloped neckline.

Saint Mleux's gown wasn't the work of a renowned European fashion house however, instead aptly made in a quiet atelier on the southern coast of Australia. Paolo Sebastian.

Alexandra Saint Mleux's Paolo Sebastian wedding dress

The Paolo Sebastian fashion house was launched by 17-year-old Paul Vasileff in 2007, originally training at Milan’s Istituto Europeo di Design before breaking with tradition and returning home to Australia.

Saint Mleux was never going to wear a wedding gown off the rack, with each Paolo Sebastian piece being handmade in Adelaide by Vasileff and his team.

Vasileff's poetic style lends itself perfectly Saint Mleux's wedding dress, his detail orientated work evident from the hand-embroidery to the delicate lace.

Saint Mleux also added a personal touch to her gown, and had the couple's initials and wedding date embroidered into the fabric. The look was completed with a diamond floral drop necklace by Graff and a matching ear cuff.

A Paolo Sebastian design as the centrepiece of one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year, is a huge moment not just for the designer, but also Australian fashion houses, dismissing snobbery that timeless style only belongs in Europe.

Vasileff has also dressed major stars on the red carpet, who include Kim Kardashian, Heidi Klum, and Anya Taylor-Joy, the latter of which wore a dreamlike creation with a 60s spin for her appearance on the 'Late Late Show With James Corden' in 2020.

The Leclerc's will get married all over again in 2027, writing on Instagram: "Dream. Can’t wait to marry you all over again next year."

