close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Alexandra Saint Mleux

Made in Australia, majestic in Monaco: The dress that stole F1's wedding of the year

Alexandra Saint Mleux — Photo: © IMAGO

Made in Australia, majestic in Monaco: The dress that stole F1's wedding of the year

The dress that defined Gen Z's royal wedding was made in Australia

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Paris, Milan, New York and London may be the so-called fashion capitals of the world, but the F1 wedding of the year showcased the exquisite work of one Australian couture house.

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc tied the knot with his partner Alexandra Saint Mleux just days before the season opening Australian Grand Prix, with a lavish civil ceremony in Monaco.

The pair was initially seen driving through Monte Carlo in a a vintage 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, before confirming their marriage on Instagram with a series of gorgeous Instagram posts and nostalgia inducing video from the ceremony.

All eyes were on Gen Z's Princess Grace — known for her paddock style which never misses — and her eagerly anticipated wedding look. Saint Mleux (now Leclerc) did not disappoint, wearing a French Chantilly lace fishtail gown with a scalloped neckline.

Saint Mleux's gown wasn't the work of a renowned European fashion house however, instead aptly made in a quiet atelier on the southern coast of Australia. Paolo Sebastian.

Alexandra Saint Mleux's Paolo Sebastian wedding dress

The Paolo Sebastian fashion house was launched by 17-year-old Paul Vasileff in 2007, originally training at Milan’s Istituto Europeo di Design before breaking with tradition and returning home to Australia.

Saint Mleux was never going to wear a wedding gown off the rack, with each Paolo Sebastian piece being handmade in Adelaide by Vasileff and his team.

Vasileff's poetic style lends itself perfectly Saint Mleux's wedding dress, his detail orientated work evident from the hand-embroidery to the delicate lace.

Saint Mleux also added a personal touch to her gown, and had the couple's initials and wedding date embroidered into the fabric. The look was completed with a diamond floral drop necklace by Graff and a matching ear cuff.

A Paolo Sebastian design as the centrepiece of one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year, is a huge moment not just for the designer, but also Australian fashion houses, dismissing snobbery that timeless style only belongs in Europe.

Vasileff has also dressed major stars on the red carpet, who include Kim Kardashian, Heidi Klum, and Anya Taylor-Joy, the latter of which wore a dreamlike creation with a 60s spin for her appearance on the 'Late Late Show With James Corden' in 2020.

The Leclerc's will get married all over again in 2027, writing on Instagram: "Dream. Can’t wait to marry you all over again next year."

F1 WAGs: Wives and girlfriends for every driver in 2026

Sheona Mountford
Written by
Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist
Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it.
View full biography

Related

Charles Leclerc Australian Grand Prix Alexandra Saint Mleux

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 2026 Australian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

F1 2026 Australian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 1 hour ago
FIA announce Red Bull curfew breach at Australian Grand Prix

FIA announce Red Bull curfew breach at Australian Grand Prix

  • Today 11:43
Huge crash causes major delay at Australian Grand Prix

Huge crash causes major delay at Australian Grand Prix

  • Today 10:55
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix

FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix

  • Today 10:35
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix FREE

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix FREE

  • Today 10:02
Lance Stroll learns Australian GP fate as FIA announce 107% ruling

Lance Stroll learns Australian GP fate as FIA announce 107% ruling

  • Today 09:57

Just in

15:50
‘Almost don’t want to drive’: Max Verstappen is ‘emotionally drained’ by F1’s new 2026 cars
14:55
F1 2026 Australian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
13:57
Australian Grand Prix EIGHT-CAR pileup sends F1 and FIA a major Melbourne warning
12:55
Adrian Newey's worst ever F1 car (isn't an Aston Martin) - plus the best terrible car in history
12:31
F1 Engine Compression Ratio - What is it and why is it so controversial?
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Engine Compression Ratio - What is it and why is it so controversial? F1 Explained

F1 Engine Compression Ratio - What is it and why is it so controversial?

3 hours ago
F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch the Australian Grand Prix FREE F1 on TV

F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch the Australian Grand Prix FREE

Today 00:30
F1 2026 Regulations Explained: Every new rule, car change and key questions answered F1 2026 Regulations

F1 2026 Regulations Explained: Every new rule, car change and key questions answered

Yesterday 14:46
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams F1 on TV

F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams

Yesterday 08:30 8
Ontdek het op Google Play
x