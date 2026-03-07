close global

George Russell in front of the Australian flag

George Russell in front of the Australian flag — Photo: © IMAGO

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix FREE

This F1 Australian Grand Prix package is free for UK viewers

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Here is how you can catch all the highlights from the F1 action at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix for FREE on Channel 4, starting today (Saturday March 7).

F1 has returned for the opening round of the 2026 championship, with Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne once again hosting the season-opening race.

But with a revamped set of chassis and power unit regulations and an 11th team on the grid in the shape of Cadillac, the competitive field is completely open, meaning this weekend's race is all to play for.

Will Mercedes be the team to beat? Will George Russell prove himself worthy of the title of 2026 championship favourite? Will Aston Martin even make it to the start line after enduring persistent issues with their new Honda power unit?

Find out the answer to all of these questions and more at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix and don't worry if you don't fancy setting an alarm, Channel 4 has you covered with their highlights.

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Australian Grand Prix?

Should you sleep through the live action from the competitive sessions in Australia, here is how you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4 for free.

You won't want to miss the first qualifying session or grand prix of F1's new regulations cycle as fans get their first taste of what the competitive order could look like this season.

As F1 returns, so does Channel 4, whose 2026 highlights coverage will kick off on March 7 and March 8.

The UK broadcaster will be showing Saturday's qualifying session highlights package from 1pm GMT until 2:30pm GMT.

Then, on Sunday, attention will switch to the 58-lap main event, where Channel 4 will return to air their 120-minute grand prix highlights package at much more sociable hour or 1pm GMT.

If you miss any of the running from the race weekend in Australia, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

