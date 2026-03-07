Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix FREE
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix FREE
This F1 Australian Grand Prix package is free for UK viewers
Here is how you can catch all the highlights from the F1 action at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix for FREE on Channel 4, starting today (Saturday March 7).
F1 has returned for the opening round of the 2026 championship, with Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne once again hosting the season-opening race.
But with a revamped set of chassis and power unit regulations and an 11th team on the grid in the shape of Cadillac, the competitive field is completely open, meaning this weekend's race is all to play for.
Will Mercedes be the team to beat? Will George Russell prove himself worthy of the title of 2026 championship favourite? Will Aston Martin even make it to the start line after enduring persistent issues with their new Honda power unit?
Find out the answer to all of these questions and more at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix and don't worry if you don't fancy setting an alarm, Channel 4 has you covered with their highlights.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton avoids major crash as McLaren star tops day one of 2026 season
What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Australian Grand Prix?
Should you sleep through the live action from the competitive sessions in Australia, here is how you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4 for free.
You won't want to miss the first qualifying session or grand prix of F1's new regulations cycle as fans get their first taste of what the competitive order could look like this season.
As F1 returns, so does Channel 4, whose 2026 highlights coverage will kick off on March 7 and March 8.
The UK broadcaster will be showing Saturday's qualifying session highlights package from 1pm GMT until 2:30pm GMT.
Then, on Sunday, attention will switch to the 58-lap main event, where Channel 4 will return to air their 120-minute grand prix highlights package at much more sociable hour or 1pm GMT.
If you miss any of the running from the race weekend in Australia, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.
Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.
It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.
READ MORE: Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 2 hours ago
Aston Martin down to just TWO batteries as fears grow over missing Australian Grand Prix
- Yesterday 19:54
F1 Qualifying Today: Australian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- Yesterday 18:40
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 2026 Regulations Explained: Every new rule, car change and key questions answered
F1 Qualifying explained: The new rules for 2026
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams
F1 Explained: What is the 107% rule and will it KO Aston Martin at Australian Grand Prix?
Latest News
Lance Stroll learns Australian GP fate as FIA announce 107% ruling
- 18 minutes ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix FREE
- 13 minutes ago
Max Verstappen suffers injury scare after Australian Grand Prix crash
- 33 minutes ago
Stroll's Australian GP participation in jeopardy as Newey approaches FIA
- 1 hour ago
Aston Martin issue official statement after Lance Stroll misses qualifying
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Newey reveals the shocking truth as FIA announce last-minute U-turn
- 2 hours ago
Most read
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage
- 5 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- Today 07:25
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams
- Yesterday 08:30
Sky F1 presenter confirms TV return after surgery which included having voice box removed
- 2 march
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton shocked as Christian Horner reveals Toto Wolff message
- 2 march