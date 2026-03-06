Max Verstappen makes bizarre shopping trolley claim about new F1 cars

F1's four-time champion has not been the biggest supporter of the new 2026 cars

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has gone to hilarious lengths to prove his dedication to making Red Bull's new F1 car work for him under the new cycle of regulations.

The Dutchman has been the most vocal of all the drivers on this year's grid about his dislike of the new chassis and power unit rules, which have been completely overhauled ahead of the 2026 season.

Prior to the first race of the year, which kicks off in Australia at Albert Park Circuit this weekend, Verstappen even met with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, who was keen to calm the driver down after he had likened the sensation of driving the new cars to 'Formula E on steroids'.

The 28-year-old then doubled down on his savage assessment of the new machinery, stating that the latest regulations cycle had made the cars his 'least favourite' in the sport since making his debut in 2015.

Verstappen 'not overcomplicating' new Red Bull F1 car

In 2026, F1 cars are both smaller and lighter and are powered by new power units, with Verstappen's RB22 running off of the energy drink giant's first in-house power unit project in partnership with Ford.

The PUs will still be a 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrid - as they have been since 2014 - but the 2026 versions have seen the emphasis on electrical energy output tripled, with an almost 50/50 power split between the internal combustion engine (ICE) and the 350kW electrical MGU-K system, after the MGU-H was removed altogether.

Following Verstappen's raft of complaints over how tricky the new machinery will be to understand for not just the drivers, but also the fans watching at home, he will finally get to test out his new Red Bull under competitive conditions in this weekend's Australian Grand Prix.

His scathing reviews so far have led to increased concern that the latest rules reset could push him away from the sport for good, but speaking to media in Melbourne, the champion gave no indication that he would be be put off by the new cars.

"I don't really like to over complicate it too much. If I have to drive this car... if I have to race a shopping trolley, I drive it to the limit of what a shopping trolley can do," Verstappen said, putting a rather curious image in the heads of those listening of him racing around Albert Park in a trolley come Sunday.

He then continued, adding that only the best drivers would be able to adapt.

"I think it's simple as that at the end of the day, it has a brake pedal, a throttle pedal, and a steering wheel with a clutch, and you just drive that to the limit.

"You try to adapt to what is needed, that's what we are here for, that's what you have trained for in your life and the good drivers of course will always come out on top."

