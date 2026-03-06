close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen looks at shopping trolleys

Max Verstappen makes bizarre shopping trolley claim about new F1 cars

Max Verstappen looks at shopping trolleys — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen makes bizarre shopping trolley claim about new F1 cars

F1's four-time champion has not been the biggest supporter of the new 2026 cars

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has gone to hilarious lengths to prove his dedication to making Red Bull's new F1 car work for him under the new cycle of regulations.

The Dutchman has been the most vocal of all the drivers on this year's grid about his dislike of the new chassis and power unit rules, which have been completely overhauled ahead of the 2026 season.

Prior to the first race of the year, which kicks off in Australia at Albert Park Circuit this weekend, Verstappen even met with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, who was keen to calm the driver down after he had likened the sensation of driving the new cars to 'Formula E on steroids'.

The 28-year-old then doubled down on his savage assessment of the new machinery, stating that the latest regulations cycle had made the cars his 'least favourite' in the sport since making his debut in 2015.

READ MORE: Norris F1 title defence gets off to worst possible start at Australian Grand Prix

Verstappen 'not overcomplicating' new Red Bull F1 car

In 2026, F1 cars are both smaller and lighter and are powered by new power units, with Verstappen's RB22 running off of the energy drink giant's first in-house power unit project in partnership with Ford.

The PUs will still be a 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrid - as they have been since 2014 - but the 2026 versions have seen the emphasis on electrical energy output tripled, with an almost 50/50 power split between the internal combustion engine (ICE) and the 350kW electrical MGU-K system, after the MGU-H was removed altogether.

Following Verstappen's raft of complaints over how tricky the new machinery will be to understand for not just the drivers, but also the fans watching at home, he will finally get to test out his new Red Bull under competitive conditions in this weekend's Australian Grand Prix.

His scathing reviews so far have led to increased concern that the latest rules reset could push him away from the sport for good, but speaking to media in Melbourne, the champion gave no indication that he would be be put off by the new cars.

"I don't really like to over complicate it too much. If I have to drive this car... if I have to race a shopping trolley, I drive it to the limit of what a shopping trolley can do," Verstappen said, putting a rather curious image in the heads of those listening of him racing around Albert Park in a trolley come Sunday.

He then continued, adding that only the best drivers would be able to adapt.

"I think it's simple as that at the end of the day, it has a brake pedal, a throttle pedal, and a steering wheel with a clutch, and you just drive that to the limit.

"You try to adapt to what is needed, that's what we are here for, that's what you have trained for in your life and the good drivers of course will always come out on top."

READ MORE: Aston Martin nightmare deepens after Alonso ruled out of practice

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Australian Grand Prix 2026 regulations

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

FIA announce change to F1 start procedure at Australian Grand Prix

FIA announce change to F1 start procedure at Australian Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Mercedes fight back as Lewis Hamilton impresses for Ferrari

F1 Results Today: Mercedes fight back as Lewis Hamilton impresses for Ferrari

  • Today 07:06
Lando Norris F1 title defence gets off to worst possible start at Australian Grand Prix

Lando Norris F1 title defence gets off to worst possible start at Australian Grand Prix

  • Today 03:21
Lewis Hamilton dramatically avoids horror F1 crash after rival's 'crazy 'driving

Lewis Hamilton dramatically avoids horror F1 crash after rival's 'crazy 'driving

  • Today 06:20
Red Bull star’s car turns into 180mph flamethrower at Australian Grand Prix

Red Bull star’s car turns into 180mph flamethrower at Australian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Aston Martin nightmare deepens with Fernando Alonso ruled out of practice

Aston Martin nightmare deepens with Fernando Alonso ruled out of practice

  • Today 02:47

Just in

11:55
Aston Martin is a 'funeral': F1 insider reveals team shocked by Honda secret
09:43
Red Bull star’s car turns into 180mph flamethrower at Australian Grand Prix
08:59
Aston Martin set for 'six months' of pain to fix crisis
08:13
FIA announce change to F1 start procedure at Australian Grand Prix
07:40
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton avoids major crash as McLaren star tops day one of 2026 season
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Results Today: Mercedes fight back as Lewis Hamilton impresses for Ferrari Australian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Mercedes fight back as Lewis Hamilton impresses for Ferrari

Today 07:06
F1 Explained: What is the 107% rule and will it KO Aston Martin at Australian Grand Prix? F1 2026 Explained

F1 Explained: What is the 107% rule and will it KO Aston Martin at Australian Grand Prix?

Yesterday 13:25
F1 start procedure explained - why is it so controversial in 2026? F1 Explained

F1 start procedure explained - why is it so controversial in 2026?

February 17, 2026 16:27
F1 Explained: What is sandbagging? F1 Explained

F1 Explained: What is sandbagging?

February 17, 2026 15:12
Ontdek het op Google Play
x