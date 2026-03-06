FIA announce change to F1 start procedure at Australian Grand Prix

The F1 start procedure has been changed by the FIA for the season-opening 2026 Australian Grand Prix after protest from some teams on the grid.

Concerns emerged during pre-season testing about the start procedure, after several cars remained stationery on the grid while waiting for their turbos to spool up.

The removal of the MGU-H from the 2026 power unit has re-introduced the issue of turbo lag, with the missing component creating a delay between pressing the accelerator and receiving the extra power from the turbo.

While some teams complained about the lag on the start, Ferrari developed their power unit to suit the new starts, as evidenced by their rocket launch off the line during practice starts in Bahrain.

A field of 22 cars, all getting off the line at different times, has naturally caused a safety concern that has prompted a change from the FIA.

F1 start procedure lengthened

After trialling a longer start procedure during pre-season testing, the FIA unveiled permanent changes ahead of the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on Sunday.

The FIA published the race director's competition notes on Thursday, where they outlined the new start procedure.

It read: "For the safe and orderly conduct of the competition, once all F1 Cars starting from the grid have returned to the grid at the end of the formation lap or laps prior to the race, the starting grid light panels will be illuminated blue (flashing) for five seconds and the information panel on the start gantry will display the message “Pre-Start”, following which the light sequence defined in to Article B5.7.2 of the FIA F1 Regulations will commence."

Another concern was that straight mode would be enabled on the race start, which reduces drag and increases efficiency when accelerating up towards top speed. Oscar Piastri labelled this a 'recipe for disaster' on the race start, and has now been addressed by the race director.

The competition notes read: "Following any standing start, Driver Adjustable Bodywork (straight mode) will be enable after Turn 1."

