F1 Explained: What is turbo lag?

Concerns are emerging over one new facet of the 2026 F1 cars that could cause problems for teams on the grid - a turbo lag.

One of the major changes brought by the 2026 regulations is that the electric power from the battery will provide half of the total output, generated via the MGU-K.

Elsewhere in the 2026 power unit, the MGU-H has been removed due to its complexity and expense, but its removal has delivered a negative consequence.

The MGU-H not only stored additional electrical power but as its own electric motor, it solved the problem of turbo lag, which could once again become an issue in 2026.

What is turbo lag on F1 cars?

A turbo lag describes the delay between pressing the accelerator and receiving the extra power from the turbo, unable to spin quickly enough to provide an instant boost.

The turbine needs extra time to reach high revs because of insufficient exhaust energy to accelerate the turbines to provide the required pressure for the boost.

This can result in poor throttle response in corners, followed by an instant increase in power and acceleration on straights. With the MGU-H, drivers didn't have to worry because the turbine remained at high revs when they braked or lifted off the throttle, but without it in 2026 it could be an issue.

F1 cars in the 1980s suffered especially with this, but were eventually outlawed in 1989 because turbocharged engines were deemed too powerful, dangerous and expensive.

F1 2026 Regulations: What is straight mode?

Turbo lag could be a problem for Red Bull

Red Bull are one team said to be struggling with a turbo lag problem, and it has been reported that the lag was responsible for Isack Hadjar's crash during the Barcelona shakedown.

Delivering his overview of the 2026 regulations to BBC Sport, Norris prophesised the return of the turbo lag, and said: "The biggest challenge is how you can recover the batteries as well as possible, and that's when it comes down to using the gears, hitting the right revs.

"Obviously, you've got some turbo lag now, which we've never really had before. All of these little things have crept back in, but I don't think that changes too much.

"In a perfect world, I probably wouldn't have [all] that in a race car, but it's just F1. Sometimes you have these different challenges."

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

The 2026 F1 season isn't faraway now, and will get underway on March 6 for the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Lights out for Australian GP on Sunday, March 8, is at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET.

F1 Engine Compression Ratio: What is it and why is it so controversial?

Related