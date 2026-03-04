F1 fans have been left horrified after a video of Ferrari superstar Charles Leclerc being mobbed in Melbourne this week circulated online.

The Ferrari star has had a busy few weeks in the build-up to the season opening Australian Grand Prix, not only setting the fastest time at Bahrain testing, but also celebrating a momentous occasion in his personal life.

Leclerc married his partner Alexandra Saint Mleux in a lavish civil ceremony back in Monaco, with the happy couple spotted driving around Monte Carlo in style behind the wheel of a Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa.

The pair eventually shared pictures from the intimate ceremony to their social media accounts, with their three posts amassing a staggering 17.6million likes in total.

As one of the most popular drivers on the F1 grid, Leclerc boasts a significant fanbase, who were out at an alarming rate in Melbourne.

Leclerc mobbed in Melbourne

A video has circulated on X of Leclerc attempting to enter a hotel, only to be swarmed by fans on either side of the revolving doors.

Leclerc was unaccompanied by security, and sprinted through the lobby to escape the fans who then proceeded to chase after him.

One fan shared the encounter on X and wrote: "Jesus this is crazy? Why is there no security with him?"

"He is legit trying to run away and they don't get the memo."

Another fan added in the comments: "Yeah that's wild. I know people want pictures and autographs but the Fandom is getting out of hand."

A third questioned the hotel security and wrote: "I'm so confused why the lobby isn't closed for people who aren’t staying there like drivers shouldn’t be getting mobbed trying to get their room."

Another comment read: "People have no shame why are they chasing after him like that."

