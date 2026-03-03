Christian Horner invited surprise guest to Red Bull sneak preview

Christian Horner allowed one F1 figure a sneak preview of Red Bull's engine right at the conception of their project.

No longer content to rely on the likes of Renault or Honda for their power, Red Bull decided to take their destiny in their own hands in 2021 and announced their intention to start producing their own engines.

As the 2026 season approaches, the fruits of their labour will now be put to the test having attracted top tier talent from former suppliers Honda and Mercedes' Brixworth operation.

So far, the Red Bull power unit has attracted praise for both for its reliability during pre-season testing and its performance alongside established manufacturers such as Mercedes and Ferrari.

The man who led Red Bull into this new era however, Christian Horner, will not be able to celebrate any potential success of the DM01 following his axe in 2025.

But when the team boss was in charge, he gave an F1 legend a private tour of the power unit project, with Martin Brundle recently revealing what happened when he went to Milton Keynes.

Brundle: 'Red Bull have done a fine job'

Speaking on the F1 Show ahead of the 2026 season, Brundle reflected on the tour with Horner and said: "Christian Horner took me around it best part of two years ago, and they were just doing their first high-power run on the recharge unit.

"I think they were a bit surprised Christian was dragging a journo in there to have a look at it!

"But the facilities they have there, the people that they have got there, and the time they’ve had, and the budget, they’ve done a fine job.

"Having seen what they were doing so long ago, I’m not at all surprised, actually.

"And that’ll play out for the Racing Bulls as well. Will they have the reliability down the road of Mercedes in particular, and Ferrari? Perhaps. We’ll find out."

