Button reveals Williams now have race WINNING knowledge after key move

Harry Smith

Monday 15 May 2023 15:57

Jenson Button has offered an insight into the impact that new team principal James Vowles can have at Williams after joining ahead of the 2023 season.

Button, who is currently a brand ambassador for Williams, worked with Vowles back in 2009 with Williams' team principal helping the popular Briton to his only F1 world title in the role of strategist.

Vowles then made the transition to Mercedes when the Brawn GP team was rebranded, playing a major role in the team's domination of the turbo-hybrid era.

The 43-year-old put an end to his decade-long stint with Mercedes ahead of the 2023 season, taking over from Jost Capito to become the team principal at Williams.

Button: Vowles knows how to win

Speaking for the Williams F1 website, Button explained: "I’m really happy James joined Williams Racing.

"He’s a great guy, he’s a hard worker and he has self-confidence, which is something you really need in his role in a team."

James Vowles has made an immediate impression since taking charge at Williams

Button also explained how Vowles' Mercedes experience can translate to on-track success for Williams in the coming years.

"He’s been around and seen the good, the bad and the ugly.

"He knows how to win races and to be part of such a great team like Mercedes, he understands the structure that we need here at Williams Racing so he’s a great addition.

