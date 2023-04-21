Williams CANNOT exploit Mercedes links due to F1 rules

Joe Ellis

Williams have been unable to bring further personnel in from Mercedes due to F1 rules, James Vowles has revealed.

The new team principal at Grove opted to leave his role with the formidable Mercedes team in order to lead the operation at Williams for the 2023 campaign.

But with the way the F1 rules are written, he could not bring further personnel with him directly from Brackley and has instead had to rely on his own connections to try and improve the team.

Vowles has overseen an upturn in speed for Williams, but they still find themselves at the bottom of the constructors' standings after three races.

Alex Albon has been very quick so far this season

Not very simple

Vowles admitted that the rules meant he could not bring in people as he was hoping to do but he is in touch with people about perhaps joining the team in the future.

“Anyone who leaves a team cannot simply take people with them," Vowles said. "In my particular circumstances, I know some very intelligent people from other organisations that I’m in touch with.”

