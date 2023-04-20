Williams launch 'LIFE CHANGING' academy in honour of F1 legend

Amar Mehta

Thursday 20 April 2023

A new academy has been launched in memory of legendary Formula 1 team principal Sir Frank Williams.

The charitable initiative has been founded by Frank's daughter Claire, and is run by the Spinal Injuries Association.

Sir Frank founded Williams Racing and was its team principal during a career which spanned five decades, and saw his cars win seven drivers' titles and nine constructors' championships.

He died in 2021, having spent most of his F1 career in a wheelchair as a tetraplegic after sustaining a spinal cord injury in a car crash in 1986.

Incredible legacy

As he reduced his workload, Claire took over as the family representative, and was in charge of the day-to-day running of operations at Dorilton Capital until it was sold in 2021.

Claire wanted to continue her father's legacy and on 20 April this year she launched the Frank Williams Academy.

"My father lived the most extraordinary life, not least as one of the most successful Team Principals in the history of the sport and doing so from a wheelchair as a tetraplegic for the greater part of it," said Claire.

"His tenacity in the face of this adversity was just one of the many things that made him such an inspiration to many while he was alive.

"Following his death, I wanted to do something to continue that legacy, and the Frank Williams Academy couldn’t be a more fitting tribute. The work that the Academy will do will provide potentially life changing care for spinal cord injured people, just as the SIA did for my dad. With that support, the bounds of possibility are endless."

The launched was supported by Williams Racing, with board members Matthew Savage and James Matthews present alongside James Vowles.

The academy's logo will run on the team's car at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and it will aim to raise £1.5m to launch and establish it during the initial years.

Funding will be used to help educate and train those affected by spinal cord injuries and healthcare professionals to ensure safe and appropriate care is provided.

The SIA has been Williams’ official charity since 2015, with Claire being appointed vice president of the organisation a year later.

