F1 star caught sleeping on the job at Bahrain testing

I bet you clicked on this F1 article thinking it was going to be a entertaining little social piece huh? Think again. What I'm about to share is a modern day horror story.

Imagine you're in the desert. It's been a tedious day, going round-and-round in circles for no real purpose other than to collect information for the boffins back at base.

You're exhausted, boiling perhaps a little parched, and just want to succumb to the blissful state of sleep.

Am I describing the inner monologue of a character from a David Lean epic? Not quite. This is the fate of all 22 drivers expected to endlessly test their 2026 cars for the third week running (don't take into account their multi-million salaries, it will only ruin the narrative immersion).

So, as the midday sun tips into the afternoon, who could forbid one of the racing heroes a little shut eye?

READ MORE: Lando Norris splits up with girlfriend Magui Corceiro

And then came Slater...

As Liam Lawson nestled in his Racing Bulls cockpit, like a toddler overstuffed on Taz bars, he understandably sunk into a deep slumber.

But, not too far away creeping across the tarmac, mic in hand, impish joy plastered across his features, was Craig Slater, who had discovered wee little Lawson in his slumber.

"Look at this," he cooed, "Liam Lawson, fast asleep. Rock-a-bye Liam, in his cockpit."

The Sky camera lurked by the garage entrance, hunting Lawson and bringing his sleeping figure into full view. His eyes flickered open, caught captive by the Sky cameraman.

What happened next? Was young Lawson eaten by the great Slater? Or did the Sky man turn into an unlikely ally? You'll have to wait until next week folks! Tune into Jackanory to find out what happens when a driver goes to sleep.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton questioned as Ferrari take advantage of 2026 'loophole'

Related