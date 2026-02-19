Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed he is feeling much more positive heading into the 2026 season after making some major changes made during the winter break.

Hamilton's first season with Ferrari in 2025 saw him finish all the way down in sixth in the drivers' championship, not picking up a single grand prix podium while his team-mate Charles Leclerc picked up seven in the same car.

The 41-year-old's qualifying performances were particularly poor, and his interviews following the sessions became more and more negative, even at one point suggesting his team should replace him.

But as he heads into a new season with new regulations and as a driver more settled into his new surroundings following 12 seasons previously at Mercedes, Hamilton has admitted he's feeling much more upbeat about his chances.

There's hope Ferrari can challenge more seriously for regular race victories in 2026, with the wholesale regulation changes offering opportunities for a shake up in the competitive order of the sport.

Speaking to media in Bahrain about whether or not this is the most positive he's felt in the last five years, Hamilton said: "I don’t remember the last five years, but maybe, yeah. I always try to enter into a season with confidence, but of course, you’re faced with all sorts of different challenges along the way.

"I’ve obviously gone through quite a bit, and for me, all of last year is behind me. I spent a lot of time rebuilding over this winter, refocusing, really getting my body and mind to a much better place.

"I genuinely feel, personally, in the best place that I’ve been in a long time, with rearranging things within my team."

Hamilton's poor record since 2021

Since his heartbreaking defeat to Max Verstappen at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton has not had the best of times in the sport.

The Brit has only won two grands prix across the last four full seasons, with Hamilton not being able to challenge for a championship again since that fateful 2021 season.

Hamilton is still stuck on seven world championship titles, and wants to claim a record-breaking eighth before his time in the sport comes to an end.

Now 41 years of age, his time may be running out to do just that, but he will hope that the 2026 cars will be more suited to his immense talents, and that Ferrari can provide him with a car capable of challenging for regular race victories.

An eighth title will be a possibility for Hamilton if he can put in a better performance against Leclerc, and prove that he can still cut it up against the likes of Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and George Russell for race victories.

