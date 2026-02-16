Lewis Hamilton names the sport he is 'terrified' of trying

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed which sports have caught his eye outside of F1 as the 2026 Winter Olympics are in full swing, revealing the one event he is too scared to try his hand at.

The 41-year-old is a keen snowboarder and recently enjoyed hitting the powder during the F1 off-season with his family, even sharing adorable snaps and videos on the mountain with his niece Willow.

The Ferrari star enjoyed a much-needed rest over the short winter break from the sport after enduring a disappointing first F1 campaign with the Scuderia.

After some major personnel changes at Ferrari and within his personal squad, Hamilton is now deep into his preparations for the 2026 season, where his bleak assessment of the new regulations are the talk of the paddock.

Last week following his first stint at the wheel of the SF-26 in Bahrain, Hamilton told media that fans would struggle to understand all the new terminology that comes with the chassis and power unit regulations overhaul, a sentiment that was echoed by fellow Brit and reigning champion Lando Norris.

F1's presence at 2026 Winter Olympics

Hamilton has now temporarily turned his attention away from the controversial F1 pre-season drama and instead revealed what he's been enjoying away from the track as the Winter Olympics enters its final week.

In a video posted to Ferrari's official Instagram account, Hamilton revealed: "I have been watching cross-country skiing, something that I love.

"I'm going to be watching the halfpipe, I love snowboarding so, it's actually something I really want to try is a halfpipe but I'm terrified of doing it," he admitted, then proving his point by ending the video with a nervous laugh.

But Ferrari would surely encourage the former Mercedes star to hold off from any halfpipe attempts until his time racing in red is completed!

F1's presence has been felt at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, with the commentators on the snowboard cross events often leaning on F1 terminology to explain how vital the racing line is to win in the chaotic event.

The recently departed DRS even got a mention in Sunday's snowboard cross coverage before Team GB's Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale went on to make history by winning gold in the mixed team event.

The terrifying halfpipe mentioned by Hamilton saw Australian snowboarder Scotty James miss out on an elusive gold medal once again in a heartbreaking end to his fifth Winter Olympics.

James is good friends with fan-favourite former racer Daniel Ricciardo and is brother-in-law to Aston Martin F1 star Lance Stroll, having married his sister Chloe Stroll in 2023. The couple now also share a baby together, whose grandfather is of course Aston Martin F1 owner, Lawrence Stroll.

