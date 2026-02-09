F1 driver Lance Stroll played matchmaker with Olympic star after urinal meeting

F1 star Lance Stroll's matchmaking abilities have been revealed by a Winter Olympics star.

Aston Martin star Stroll has detailed an unusual meeting with Daniel Ricciardo's friend and Olympic snowboarder Scotty James, which took place at the urinal before an F1 qualifying session.

James is now a five-time Winter Olympian, and claimed a bronze medal at the 2018 games in PyeongChang, and a silver in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

James is hoping to go one better this year in Milano Cortina, for the 2026 games, where he will once again be representing Australia.

He's also married to Stroll's sister Chloe Stroll, a Canadian singer-songwriter, and the pair have a child together.

Now, James has revealed how he first met his wife-to-be, and how it was her F1 driver brother who set them up initially.

"I was standing at the urinal, doing my business," Australian star James told Netflix documentary Scotty James: Pipe Dream. "Looking up at the wall staring blankly, and then Lance walked in, stood next to me."

Stroll then continued the story: "It was like an hour before qualifying, I always go for a pee before getting in the car, I found Scotty next to me and I was a bit of a fan, I'd watched the Olympics and snowboarding so a bit of a fan boy."

James then took over: "We walked outside the bathroom and was like 'man we should connect, I'd love to go snowboarding with you', and that's how I met Lance.

"Lance went to Chloe and told her 'I've found you a husband. I was at the urinal today and I've met your husband.'

"We just so happened to hit it off and have an amazing relationship and here we are."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian GO PUBLIC

The famous Stroll family

Not only is Lance Stroll an F1 driver who is about to enter his 10th season in the sport, but his father Lawrence Stroll also owns the Aston Martin team.

Stroll senior's net worth is estimated to be almost $4billion, and his team are paying his son mega money too as they hope to become a championship-challenging outfit in the future.

Then there's Chloe Stroll, who is a successful singer-songwriter who has almost 35,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Lawrence's second wife Raquel Diniz is also the owner of an eponymous luxury fashion brand, which blends Italian craftsmanship with Brazilian-inspired designs.

READ MORE: Why Sky Sports is only showing ONE hour of daily F1 testing

Related