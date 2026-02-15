Formula E chief invites Max Verstappen to ditch F1

Formula E boss Jeff Dodds has revealed that he sent Max Verstappen a note inviting him to jump in an electric race car this week.

The Dutchman has been outspoken about the new F1 regulations this week, specifically the fact that the new power units require a lot of lifting and energy management, claiming it 'feels a bit more like Formula E on steroids'.

Dodds told SoyMotor on Friday that he'd extended an invitation for Verstappen to hop over from Bahrain to Jeddah after he was done with his F1 testing, explaining later to the Express the details of the 'tongue-in-cheek' offer.

The Formula E season is already well underway, with former F1 star Pascal Wehrlein winning the fourth round of the campaign on Friday – the first race of a Saudi double-header this week.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen jet takes off BEFORE F1 testing ends after star slams 2026 cars

Formula E boss: Verstappen would enjoy our car

Dodds revealed: "I did drop him a message. It was very tongue-in-cheek. We're in Jeddah, he's in Bahrain, so we're a very short flight away. I offered to come and get him if he would rather come here and have a go in an electric car. That invitation is open to Max always.

"I love Max. Generational talent as a driver. I love his character, I love the fact he says exactly what he feels. I wasn't surprised to hear him say what he said. Our Gen4 (2027) car will still accelerate 30 per cent faster than his Formula 1 car does today, permanent all-wheel drive.

"He would be able to go and thrash that car for half an hour at top speed and not lift. I think he'd really enjoy that style of driving, I think that absolutely suits him. The one thing I can't promise Max is we'll make it sound like a tractor. That won’t happen.

"We're always going to be more fighter jet and spacecraft than tractor. But from the pure visceral feel of speed, we'll be able to produce something for him that he probably hasn't experienced before, certainly on acceleration."

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen threatens to quit as Red Bull fear they are only fourth fastest

Related