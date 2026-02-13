McLaren F1 sponsor under pressure after Epstein files 'torture video' email

Prominent McLaren F1 sponsor DP World is under increasing pressure following alleged links between its chief executive and the highly controversial Epstein files released by the US government.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem's alleged correspondences with the disgraced child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein have already led to significant action affecting the company's business relations.

On Wednesday, British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance agency, suspended future investments with DP World where they operate in four ports in Africa: Berbera in Somaliland, Port of Banana in DRC, Dakar in Senegal and Sokhna in Egypt due to Sulayem's alleged messages with Epstein being revealed by the US Government. It followed a large Canadian pension fund also severing ties with DP World.

A BII spokesperson told GPFans: "We are shocked by the allegations emerging in the Epstein files regarding Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. In light of the allegations, we will not be making any new investments with DP World until the required actions have been taken by the company.”

Being named in the files is not evidence of criminal activity. DP World have been contacted for comment.

EXCLUSIVE: F1 banned tobacco but companies are still spending $40million on advertising

Controversial Epstein files emails

One email written by Epstein on 24 April 2009 said: "Where are you? Are you ok, I loved the torture video."

When the file was first released, the recipient's name was redacted but in a post on X the Republican Congressman Thomas Massie wrote that the Department of Justice (DOJ) “tacitly admitted that Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem was the sender of the torture video".

Massie had assistance from Democrat Ro Khanna, the who helped to force the Epstein files release. He named Mr Sulayem on the House floor where members of congress are legally protected from defamation threats".

Epstein suggested he had known Bin Sulayem since 2002 and that he was a 'close personal friend'.

Writing in 2010 for a business dealing, Epstein said: “Sultan Bin Sulayem has a net worth of well over $100 Million Dollars. I have known him for more than 8 years and will personally vouch for him and any information he provides in connection with this application.”

How does DP World sponsor McLaren F1?

McLaren began its association with DP World in 2023, a relationship which expanded a year later by featuring in dynamic branding panels on the team's MCL38 car as well as the driver overalls of current F1 world champion Lando Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri.

DP World continues to feature on the McLaren drivers' overalls and features on the side of this year's MCL40 car in front of the cockpit and behind the front wheels and suspension.

While DP World don't pay the same in sponsorship as major backers Google or OKX, they do invest more than Goldman Sachs or Hilton into McLaren, although the figure is unclear.

Under Bin Sulayem, DP World have become one of the biggest port operators in the world since he took charge in 2007, and they in turn own British Shipping company P&O Ferries.

GPFans have approached Formula 1 and McLaren F1 for comment.

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier who was disgraced in 2008 when he was convicted of child sex trafficking. Epstein's contacts though spread to nearly every corner of the globe into the highest places making him an extremely influential figure.

Despite his 2008 conviction he didn't seem to lose much of that influence and he continued to be a major source of networking with global figures until he was arrested again in June 2019 after more allegations of sex trafficking.

Just a month later Epstein died in prison, with an autopsy report a month later claiming the 66-year-old had committed suicide.

READ MORE: Norris 'completely agrees' he won't win 2026 F1 championship

Related