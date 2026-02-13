F1 use Lewis Hamilton mistake to demonstrate new 2026 feature

Lewis Hamilton became the first F1 driver to debut a brand new feature at pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The seven-time champion took to the track on Wednesday morning for the first official 2026 test, completing 52 laps and setting a best time of 1:36.433 before handing the car to team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton's first run in Bahrain wasn't without a minor issue however, where at the beginning he locked up into the corner and was sent into a small spin.

It was enough to trigger a new feature of the 2026 cars, as the new safety lights (hazard lights) on the mirrors and rear of his Ferrari flashed.

F1 exemplified the new feature in action on their social media, sharing a clip and writing: "New safety feature for 2026."

What are F1 hazard lights and why were they introduced?

Similar to those on road cars, yellow lights function as hazard warning indicators and are mounted on the mirrors and rear wing endplate.

The flashing lights indicate a car has stopped on track and car is going under 20 km/h outside the pit lane, flashing to show the car’s ERS (Energy Recovery System) status.

The increased electrical energy in the new F1 power units (up to 350kW) presents a potential safety hazard when still or damaged, and highlights the risk to drivers trying to exit the car alongside medical personnel and marshals.

Therefore, if the lights show the ERS is live, those approaching the car can maintain a safe distance.

