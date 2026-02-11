F1 Bahrain Testing: How you can watch it all LIVE for just £19
The official 2026 pre-season tests are looming but full coverage will not be broadcast during the first week of F1 testing in Bahrain.
Last month, all the teams competing in the 2026 championship aside from one headed to Barcelona for a pre-season shakedown. But Williams opted not to attend, instead conducting their own virtual tests.
F1 fans were fuming at the fact they had no access to any timings or data from the event, with any times or lap counts that came from the five-day shakedown not made official.
This was because the event took place behind closed doors and only select media were granted access, with daily updates only coming from Sky F1's post-shakedown roundup each night.
Things only got worse for fans of the sport hoping to view the full three-day tests in Bahrain this week after Sky Sports revealed their TV schedule, confirming they would only be broadcasting the final hour of on-track action for all three days.
But what if we told you there was a way to ensure you had full access to an entire day of testing for just £19?
Bahrain F1 testing tickets still up for grabs
As the drivers and teams gear up for this week's Bahrain testing, there are still tickets on sale to view the event on the official Bahrain International Circuit website.
F1 fans are able to access the last two days only of week one and week two testing in Sakhir, with tickets still up for grabs to watch it live on Thursday, February 12, Friday, February 13, Thursday, February 19 and Friday, February 20, 2026.
Adult tickets start from as low as £19, or if you're wanting to experience the life of F1's elite for the price of a regular grand prix ticket, you can pick up a Bahrain pre-season testing hospitality ticket for the equivalent of £1045.30 per day.
Now of course there is the slight issue of flights and sadly, a £19 ticket to a single day of testing doesn't include travel.
A quick scan of a well known flight search engine shows that you could buy a ticket right now to fly to Bahrain on Wednesday, February 11, for anywhere between £199 and £429. But this is one way so we'll let you weigh up if the trip is worth it just to hear the sound of the 2026 engines in person before any other fans.
Should there miraculously be any fans reading this who already find themselves in Bahrain, then what are you waiting for?
For the full price breakdown in local currency (BHD) and GBP, see the pricing structure table below:
|Ticket Type
|Price (BHD)
|Price (GBP)
|Child / Main Grandstand
|BHD 5.00
|£9.69
|Adult / Main Grandstand
|BHD 10.00
|£19.39
|Hospitality Pass / Hospitality
|BHD 539.11
|£1045.30
