Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc joins Lady Gaga in star-studded birthday tribute

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has been spotted alongside pop icon Lady Gaga for the celebration of a key birthday.

While his team-mate Lewis Hamilton is usually the F1 star cutting it with some of the biggest stars on the planet, this time Pokemon invited Leclerc to celebrate their 30th birthday, with the Monegasque driver taking part in a video where he and other stars talked about their favourite Pokemon.

Pokemon is a Japanese media franchise consisting of video games, animated series and films, a trading card game, and other related media which first aired in 1996.

The original show took place within a world where both humans and adorable creatures known as Pokemon co-existed, with the most famous duo being Ash Ketchum and Pikachu.

Leclerc is 28 years of age, meaning that Pokemon has been about for his entire life, and he's clearly a fan, taking to the anniversary video on Instagram to exclaim that Arcanine is his favourite of the characters within the Pokemon world.

Arcanine is defined as being 'a fiercely brave and loyal Pokemon, and is capable of running 6,200 miles in 24 hours with a speed and grace reminiscent of flight.' Sounds like Leclerc in his Ferrari!

Leclerc starred alongside Lady Gaga, footballer Lamine Yamal, pop star JISOO and Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko.

Leclerc's friend turns 30

As well as Pokemon turning 30 this week, Leclerc's friend Pierre Gasly also celebrated his 30th birthday last week, with the pair being good friends from their time spent rising the ranks in junior categories.

They are both French speakers, and have been spotted at a number of off-track events together over the years, including a recent Taylor Swift concert.

Alpine racer Gasly celebrated his birthday with a post on his Instagram throwing it back to his childhood, with a young Gasly dressed as Zorro.

