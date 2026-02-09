Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc joins Lady Gaga in star-studded birthday tribute
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc joins Lady Gaga in star-studded birthday tribute
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has been spotted alongside pop icon Lady Gaga for the celebration of a key birthday.
While his team-mate Lewis Hamilton is usually the F1 star cutting it with some of the biggest stars on the planet, this time Pokemon invited Leclerc to celebrate their 30th birthday, with the Monegasque driver taking part in a video where he and other stars talked about their favourite Pokemon.
Pokemon is a Japanese media franchise consisting of video games, animated series and films, a trading card game, and other related media which first aired in 1996.
The original show took place within a world where both humans and adorable creatures known as Pokemon co-existed, with the most famous duo being Ash Ketchum and Pikachu.
Leclerc is 28 years of age, meaning that Pokemon has been about for his entire life, and he's clearly a fan, taking to the anniversary video on Instagram to exclaim that Arcanine is his favourite of the characters within the Pokemon world.
Arcanine is defined as being 'a fiercely brave and loyal Pokemon, and is capable of running 6,200 miles in 24 hours with a speed and grace reminiscent of flight.' Sounds like Leclerc in his Ferrari!
Leclerc starred alongside Lady Gaga, footballer Lamine Yamal, pop star JISOO and Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian GO PUBLIC
Leclerc's friend turns 30
As well as Pokemon turning 30 this week, Leclerc's friend Pierre Gasly also celebrated his 30th birthday last week, with the pair being good friends from their time spent rising the ranks in junior categories.
They are both French speakers, and have been spotted at a number of off-track events together over the years, including a recent Taylor Swift concert.
Alpine racer Gasly celebrated his birthday with a post on his Instagram throwing it back to his childhood, with a young Gasly dressed as Zorro.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton’s ‘wildcard’ uncovered as star reveals new look
Related
Latest News
NASCAR trailer mocks F1 ahead of 2026 season
- 18 minutes ago
Cadillac launched their first F1 car with an $8m Super Bowl ad and got sued
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc joins Lady Gaga in star-studded birthday tribute
- 2 hours ago
F1 driver Lance Stroll played matchmaker with Olympic star after urinal meeting
- 3 hours ago
Aston Martin F1 2026 Car Launch today: Start time and watch the big reveal LIVE
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton urged to find 'happiness off track' after going public with Kim Kardashian
- Today 18:55
Most read
Lewis Hamilton gets new race engineer after Ferrari split
- 20 january
Daniel Ricciardo is back in F1, but this time it's different
- 31 january
Audi F1 2026 car launch today: Watch the big reveal LIVE NOW
- 20 january
Lewis Hamilton split prompts major Angela Cullen decision
- 5 february
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey ‘furious’ as McLaren unveil test car
- 26 january
F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton is 'dating Kim Kardashian'?
- 2 february