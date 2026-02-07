Lewis Hamilton watch out! There is a new F1 star coming for your fashion crown.

For the past decade, Hamilton has been the undisputed fashion icon of the F1 paddock. Which isn't hard when you think about.

Where his F1 rivals have favoured skinny jeans and a t-shirt, Hamilton has pushed boundaries when it comes to style. The seven-time champion has sported spectacular looks over the years, including his Swarovski crystal-clad jacket and trousers set (custom Burberry) that he wore to Silverstone in 2025. Hamilton's blindingly shiny sequined Rick Owens boilersuit look for the 2023 Miami Grand Prix also springs to mind.

Gradually, however, the rest of the grid have begun to catch up, with more drivers confident in expressing themselves through the medium of fashion.

One of these drivers is Pierre Gasly who, in an appearance on F1's Off The Grid series with Lawrence Barretto, recently revealed he wants to expand his career into the fashion industry.

"I'm definitely going to get into this world at some point. I just like the creativity behind it, and that's why, at the end of the day, I want to discover other worlds," Gasly, who turns 30 today, told F1.

"The first time I came to Milan, every man, every woman, I was just staring like, 'How beautiful are these people?' The style, everybody's very elegant. From 15 years old to 75 years old, I've seen the coolest grandmas walking around town," the Frenchman added with a smile.

"When you're in Milan, when you go out, you need to make sure that you wear some nice stuff."

Gasly praises style icon Hamilton

Hamilton launched his own clothing line with Tommy Hilfiger in 2018 and has since taken on roles with luxury brand Dior, recently attending their Menswear show at Paris Fashion Week.

On top of his partnerships, the Ferrari F1 star also added Met Gala co-chair to his list of accolades in 2025, where the theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Gasly has also praised Hamilton for opening doors for drivers to express their style on the F1 grid, speaking in an interview with Sky Sports in 2023.

"It’s important to say that without him, things would be different these days. I think Lewis opened a lot of doors for all of us," he said.

"The mentality has changed slightly, especially if you look to other sports, NBA in the States, it’s very different. I think people have a lot more space to express themselves.

"Actually, I get on very well with Lewis, I often thank him for sticking to his values and to himself all these years because now it’s definitely made the path slightly smoother for us young drivers."

